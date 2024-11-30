'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp’s Thanksgiving gets a little bumpy

'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp needs to give up football

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp recently celebrated Thanksgiving with her family, but the holiday took an unexpected turn when she sustained an injury. The reality star shared a glimpse of her festive Thanksgiving celebrations through a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories which also showed her injured leg.

She took her children to an adventure park and had fun jumping on the trampoline. Later, the Bravo star participated in an intense family football match, going head-to-head with her father, John Mellencamp’s team. She was afraid that her father would attack her to win the game but instead, her team notably bagged the win. Teddi also revealed that three people were injured during the game, with her being one of them. The Bravo star posted a video of her legs after the match, showing her applying an ice pack to help alleviate the pain. The reality star's fun family time came after she announced her divorce from her husband Edwin Arroyave.

'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp feels grateful to celebrate Thanksgiving

'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp has faced multiple challenges this year but feels 'grateful' for Thanksgiving. The reality star took to her Instagram to share a nostalgic family portrait from her childhood. The photo featured Teddi alongside her father, singer John Mellencamp, her mother, Vicky Granucci, and siblings Michelle, and Justice. The Bravo show star looked stunning in equestrian attire, and stood proudly next to her father. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Thankful this painting is still up in my room at home."

The reality star appeared to refer to her family home in Seymour, Indiana, as 'home,' where her father hosted the family for the holiday. She admitted to being grateful to be with her family and wished her followers a very 'Happy Thanksgiving.' Despite their divorce, she and Edwin Arroyave were expected to celebrate the holiday together. He had also revealed in 'The Eds' podcast that he would follow the traditions and would spend the holidays at her father's house. However, it seems things didn’t go as planned, as Edwin ended up celebrating the holiday with his own family.

Why did Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp get divorced?

'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp filed for divorce from Edwin Arroyave in October citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. She took to social media to announce her divorce, sharing, "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce."

She added, "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter." The divorce reports sparked rumors of infidelity, with speculation swirling that Teddi had a romantic relationship with her horse trainer, Simon Schroeder. However, she has since debunked the affair reports.

Will Teddi Mellencamp return to 'RHOBH'?

Bravo star Andy Cohen has recently provided an update on Teddi Mellencamp's future on 'RHOBH'. The reality star was fired from the franchise after a brutal backlash from the viewers. She has starred on the show from 2017 to 2020 but her storyline was often dubbed as 'boring'.

However, during a Q&A session at BravoFest, Andy revealed to fans that the cast for Season 15 has not been decided yet, teasing that Teddi would not be returning for Season 14 at least. He has also addressed the backlash against Teddi and noted, "I don't know why she has become such a villain in the audience's perspective. She seems to be a truth-teller, and she's very smart, I think. But I don't know."