'RHOBH' alum Camille Meyer’s calls Bravo the 'W' word and social media goes nuts

'RHOBH' alum had a controversial description of Bravo.

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Camille Meyer is voicing her thoughts on the Bravo show! Not long ago, Camille questioned if the Real Housewives franchise has become too 'woke.' For the unversed, woke is a term that refers to being aware of and attentive to important social and political issues, particularly those related to racial and social justice. Camille recently took to X formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Who’s excited for upcoming season of #RHOBH? Second question. Does anyone think that the franchise has become too woke?"

A user asked Camille, "What's your definition of woke? Because there's too many definitions out there to be able to accurately deduct the question," to which she responded, "I agree. Can someone give a clear definition?" Shortly after, another user joined the conversation, saying, "I’m a big bravo fan but when they start into the woke lecturing, I have to turn it off." Camille responded, "I agree. It feels like the ladies are afraid to be real. They are fearful of being canceled instead of entertaining. They are handcuffed."

Who’s excited for upcoming season of #RHOBH? Second question. Does anyone think that that the franchise has become too woke? — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) November 17, 2024

Why did Camille Meyer quit 'RHOBH'?

Camille Meyer, best known for her appearances on Bravo's popular program 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', joined the cast as one of the original members in 2010. She was a full-time housewife on the show for the first two seasons.

Following that, the 56-year-old actress chose to leave the show, citing emotional turmoil in her personal life. At the time, she was navigating a highly publicized divorce from her then-husband, Kelsey Grammer. The former couple, who share two kids, finalized their divorce in February 2011.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Camille was questioned about her departure from the show. "I feel like there's something about not being a Housewife that people don't realize that you actually kind of enjoy. Do you enjoy your role on the show? 'Cause I kind of feel like you come and go as you please and you're your own boss in a weird way," Andy asked Camille. "I've enjoyed being a 'friend.' I have. And we've talked about that and I actually enjoy it," she replied.

Will Camille Meyer appear on 'RHOBH' Season 14?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. Camille Meyer will be starring in the upcoming Season 14 of 'RHOBH' as a friend. The fans of the show will get the chance to see Camille on their television screens in a couple of episodes.

Who stars in 'RHOBH' Season 14?

Many familiar faces including Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke will be returning for 'RHOBH' Season 14. In the upcoming season, the viewers will be introduced to a new housewife named Bozoma Saint John.

In addition, the Bravo ladies will be joined by two friends, Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton, who will be seen chilling mostly with Camille Meyer and Faye Resnick. Award-winning interior designer Martyn Bullard will also appear on the show.

'RHOBH' Season 14 premieres on November 19, 2024, Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. The viewers can also catch the new episodes on Peacock the next day.