Why Teddi Mellencamp's divorce could be the best thing that happens to her amid 'RHOBH' speculation

'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's divorce might secure her spot on the Bravo show

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave announced her divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage on Saturday, November 2. The Bravolebrity shared her decision on Instagram, emphasizing that her children are her top priority during this challenging time. While making a public statement isn’t typically her style, she felt it necessary to announce the separation to "protect my family from undue speculation and rumors."

Interestingly, as Teddi navigates this difficult period, this life change could present her with an opportunity to return to the Bravo franchise. The 'RHOBH' alum last appeared in Season 10 after being a main cast member for three seasons. However, she often faced criticism for being one of the less exciting personalities on the show, frequently labeled as boring. Moreover, her diet program, 'All In by Teddi', faced backlash for allegedly starving participants, which contributed to her exit from the series. Now, with her new life update, Teddi may have a chance to reclaim her spot as a main housewife in the next season, potentially bringing an interesting storyline that could be a perfect fit for the Real Housewives format.

'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp announces her divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave (Instagram/@teddimellencamp)

Edwin Arroyave drops a cryptic message on Instagram story

Just a day after Teddi announced her divorce, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Edwin Arroyave, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story about personal wellness. “I recently spoke about just getting 3 hours of sleep a night,” he wrote over a screenshot of his sleep summary on November 3. “Finally got some rest!” The screenshot indicated that Edwin had logged nine hours of sleep, rating his rest as “optimal.”

In his next story, he posted from a yoga studio, emphasizing that good habits help him navigate "dark days." He added, “It’s when you’re under pressure that your true character is revealed.” While Edwin has remained tight-lipped about the divorce, his Instagram stories might offer a glimpse into how he has been coping since the separation.

Edwin Arroyave has remained tight-lipped about the divorce from 'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp (Instagram/@teddimellencamp)

Teddi Mellencamp has been trying to make a comeback in the 'Real Housewives' universe

While some may have found Teddi unbearable during her time on 'RHOBH', her post-show experience might have been even more challenging. There have been claims that Teddi has been desperately trying to re-enter the Real Housewives universe. During her time on the show, she struggled to maintain an engaging storyline, with even her pregnancy failing to get the attention usually given to housewives.

Teddi often resorted to exposing her cast members, which came off as a desperate attempt to remain relevant. Despite her desire to be recognized for more than just being John Mellencamp's daughter or Kyle Richards' friend, she frequently referred to herself using these connections, which undermined her efforts to establish her own identity.

Teddi Mellencamp has been desperately trying to re-enter the Real Housewives universe (Instagram/@teddimellencamp)

Is Teddi Mellencamp following the footsteps of 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards?

Teddi and 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards are good friends, and it seems Teddi is channeling her inner Kyle to return to the Bravo show. In October 2023, Kyle announced her separation from her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. Their split reportedly stemmed from unresolved issues and busy schedules that reached a breaking point.

Notably, Kyle has been a main cast member on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' since 2010 and continues to hold that position. It’s likely that Teddi is taking cues from Kyle as she navigates her own divorce, following in her footsteps. However, it remains uncertain whether this decision will secure her a spot on 'RHOBH'.