'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp finally reveals the heartbreaking reason she left her husband

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp is still living with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, under one roof, in Encino. The couple recently decided to part ways; however, the reason for their split remained unknown—until now.

Edwin reportedly cheated on Teddi which led to their painful break-up. Teddi has hinted at his unfaithfulness multiple times over the years. During an episode of her 'Two T’s podcast' in October 2023, she revealed that there was a point in their relationship where she felt so hurt she couldn’t even bear to look at him. Teddi gave a more vague response after co-host Tamra Judge pushed her to reveal if she was accusing Edwin of cheating on her. She added, "Let me just say, you get more controlling and more guarded when your family is involved."

'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp announces her divorce

'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp recently took to Instagram to announce her divorce from Edwin Arroyave. The reality star claimed that she made the difficult decision "after a great deal of care and consideration". However, Teddi was concerned for her kids.

She claimed in her post, "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter." Teddi added, "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Do Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp have prenups?

'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp reportedly has a prenuptial agreement with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave. According to court documents, the couple signed a contract before their wedding in July 2011. The contract allegedly states that "all assets, income from all sources, and obligations of each party are his/her separate property".

However, the couple's prenup "sets forth the terms regarding the amount and duration of spousal support to be paid". Meanwhile, Teddi has asked for spousal support but could block the court's ability to award him the same.

How did 'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave meet?

'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave met for the first time at a Hollywood nightclub in 2009. Teddi was certain that it would be a one-time thing, but she continued hanging out with Edwin. Following a whirlwind romance, Teddi and Edwin married in a beautiful ceremony in Indiana, surrounded by close family and friends. The couple later welcomed two daughters, Slate and Dove, and a son, Cruz.

Teddi and Edwin faced their first major challenge in 2017 when she debuted on Bravo’s show. The couple navigated several ups and downs over the years, but eventually, their relationship reached a breaking point. Teddi has notably requested primary legal and physical custody with Edwin having "reasonable and frequent" visitation. Meanwhile, Edwin wants joint legal and physical custody of their three children.