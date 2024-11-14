Fans think 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley just dropped a huge 'hint' about new lover amid separation from husband

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley calls her longtime BFF Javier Gomez 'my baby' in Instagram story

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley shared a stunning picture with her longtime BFF, Javier Gomez, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 13. She captioned the photo, writing, "With my baby," followed by a red heart emoji. The two looked cozy together as they posed at Hotel Chelsea. This post comes amid her separation from her husband of nine years, Paul 'PK' Kemsley.

While Dorit and Javier have been friends for a long time, it seems she has been spending more time with him recently and posting about their outings more often. The two were also frequently seen together after her separation from Paul. Notably, Javier, a 33-year-old photographer, and Dorit, who recently turned 48, have sparked rumors of a possible romance due to their frequent hangouts. However, many speculate that Dorit's recent posts could be a PR stunt or an attempt to generate clickbait, fueling speculation that she's involved with someone. Her actions have also raised eyebrows, with some wondering if she’s trying to make her ex, Paul, jealous.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley shared a picture with her longtime BFF, Javier Gomez, on her Instagram Story (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

Is 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley dating?

Since her separation from Paul, Dorit has not been linked to any new man aside from Javier. In the 'RHOBH' trailer, the reality TV star was seen playfully flirting with Martyn Lawrence Bullard. However, the moment was lighthearted, with no strings attached, especially since it's known that Martyn is already in a relationship with his longtime partner, Michael Green.

There were also rumors about her being involved with Kyle Richards' estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. However, Kyle completely disregarded these claims. Overall, it seems Dorit is finally letting herself explore the dating scene. And if the rumors about her and Javier are true, she may have found a new man in her life.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley was seen playfully flirting with Martyn Lawrence Bullard (@bravotv)

Why did 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley separate?

During the 'RHOBH' Season 13 reunion, Dorit, who is still married to Paul, opened up about the issues that led to her separation from her husband. She shared that their marital struggles intensified after she had wrapped up filming for the season, according to BravoTV.

She went on to explain, "PK was drinking a lot — and he's a drinker — [but] I just think it's difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much. So, he gave up drinking." Dorit revealed, "He's actually been sober for, I think, 49 days. That was a very pivotal moment so things are, knock on wood, as good as they can possibly be.”

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley announced her separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley in May 2024 (@doritkemsley/Instagram)

Is Paul 'PK' Kemsley cheating on Dorit with Kyle Richards?

'RHOBH' star Kyle has recently fueled rumors about an affair with Dorit's former partner, Paul after Garcelle Beauvais revealed that the two had been texting each other. However, Kyle completely shut down those rumors, stating that those text messages were merely "DMs of memes," as per BravoTV.

She added, "And even if Dorit and I have had issues before, PK always stays out of it." Kyle further explained. "She would even say, 'Kyle and I were not even speaking and she and PK will send their memes and I see them laughing, like, there they are, like brother and sister.'"

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley are still married (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.