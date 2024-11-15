‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley's $7.5M LA mansion at risk of serious trouble

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul Kemsley, are facing yet another legal notice

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley currently lives in her Encino mansion after relocating from Beverly Hills. However, the Bravo star and her estranged husband, Paul Kemsley's legal trouble recently doubled down after their $7.5m Los Angeles mansion landed in pre-foreclosure.

According to the court documents obtained by The Sun, the Kemsleys missed four or more missed payments on their 7,100-square-foot Encino, CA estate. The former couple received a court notice on October 24 as the lender initiated the foreclosure process. However, the duo still have time to save their home by immediately repaying the amount. The foreclosure notice came shortly after the former couple announced their split and reports of unpaid taxes. However, Dorit notably settled the 2015 IRS tax lien of $635,887 for herself and PK. She still, however, owes taxes from 2017 and 2018. The Bravo show star notably still has to pay $986,887 in taxes.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley's Encino mansion is in pre-foreclosure (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

PK and Dorit Kemsley purchase LA mansion for $6.5 million

'RHOBH' stars PK and Dorit Kemsley purchased their luxurious Encino mansion for a staggering $6.5 million in 2019. The six-bedroom and seven-bathroom property features a palatial kitchen that includes two oversized islands. The kitchen has been elevated with gorgeous luxury fixtures with gold hardware and custom wallpaper.

Dorit's modern farmhouse features several impressive outdoor spaces, including a large pool, a cabana, a half basketball court, and even a putting green. PK and Dorit resided together at the property for a few years along with their kids, son Jagger and daughter Phoenix.

PK and 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley purchased the LA mansion for $6.5 million (@doritkemsley/Instagram)

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley faced terrifying burglary

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley was thrilled to move into a family-friendly neighborhood along with her children and frequently showcased her home on social media. However, in 2021, Dorit experienced a terrifying incident when masked men broke into her home. Dorit and her children were at home during the incident and the masked men robbed her at gunpoint.

Although no one was harmed during the robbery, the traumatizing incident will always haunt the Bravo star. The robbers reportedly pricey jewelry and other high-cost items. Dorit reflected on the horrifying incident and her emotional healing journey on Season 12 of 'RHOBH'. However, Dorit's home wasn’t the only one targeted. The police apprehended the robber, whose victims also included Usher, Adam Lambert, Jason Derulo, and the Kemsleys.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley faced a terrifying burglary (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

Is 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley getting fired?

Dorit Kemsley has been entangled in multiple rumors recently, one of which suggests that Bravo is considering firing her from the 'RHOBH' franchise. The reality star reportedly didn't receive her contract till April but the official trailer of the upcoming Season 14 hinted that she is returning with more drama.

The upcoming season promises to document Dorit's transformation and the changing dynamics of her friendship with Kyle Richard. She would deal with her fractured friendship while also navigating her sabotaged marriage. However, she would find a way to have fun while working through the challenges.