Is Sutton Stracke's clothing store closing? 'RHOBH' star sets record straight amid financial woes

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA: Viewers of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' are no strangers to Sutton Stracke's West Hollywood boutique, often featured on the show. However, it seems the store is now facing significant financial challenges. Bravo TV viewers were surprised when they discovered that Sutton's boutique, Sutton, is now listed for lease. This comes just months after her 'RHOBH' co-stars and 'The Valley' cast members attended The Sutton Concept’s fashion presentation in July.

Sutton has since taken to Instagram to refute the rumors, sharing a photo of herself standing outside the boutique to set the record straight. In the caption, she wrote, "I hear those streets are talking about my store… if you want the real tea, just ask the pot;) Good things coming! And I love #weho and we are in this together😽💗💗💗." With hashtags like #sustainablefashion #circularfashion she added, "@thesuttonconcept and @suttonbrands are only getting better thank you for your patience 😜."

Bravo viewers spotted a sign 'for lease' outside 'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke's store

On Saturday, August 17, X.com user Ben Pollack shared a photo of the facade of Sutton's West Hollywood boutique. Alongside the store's stylish signage, a "For Lease" sign was also prominently displayed on the upscale clothing shop. Many were left wondering why Sutton would host a major fashion show for a company seemingly on the verge of closing, as the question repeatedly surfaced in discussions. Was she unaware that this would happen?

Sutton's claims are backed by the fact that her boutique, frequently showcased on "RHOBH," hosted a WeHo weekend getaway event just last week. Although Sutton's shop seems to be doing well, might social media be playing tricks on us?

Although Bravo's online store is still processing purchases, loyal customers may have noticed that Sutton's boutique has been offline for the entire month of August. This has raised questions about whether the store is facing financial difficulties. The boutique’s curb appeal may have taken a hit due to ongoing construction outside, which has disrupted the walkway and created loud noises, potentially driving customers away.

Where is 'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke's clothing store located?

The shop, which is named after the owner's birth year, is located at 636 North Almont Drive in West Hollywood, California. Other 'RHOBH' personalities, like Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, operate businesses in the same area. If you'd like to pay a visit, they're open from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday. Sunday, the store is only open by appointment and appears to be designated for the big hitters, as the majority of the collection is worth more than $1,000.

However, Taste of Reality claimed that the business was closed when they attempted to visit within the specified "open hours" recently. Should Sutton's have been closed due to construction (which makes sense), why wasn't it made clear? They took a quick peek through the windows for the record, and the store was completely stocked with gowns and accessories. Despite what they said, it didn't feel like the business was closing permanently.

When did 'RHOBH's Sutton Stracke open her clothing store?

Sutton received a substantial financial settlement after her 2016 divorce from Christian Stracke. She told Andy Cohen that she receives $300,000 a month in settlement money from her former partner.

Sutton uses the settlement money to fund her various ventures, including her West Hollywood boutique, The Sutton Concept. The grand opening of the store was featured on 'RHOBH' in 2019. The store owned by Sutton sells upscale apparel from several designers. On their Instagram, they claimed to have unveiled a new line inspired by the approaching 'RHOBH' season.