'RHOA' alum Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks set hearts racing with dating rumors

Amid an acrimonious divorce, 'RHOA' alum Kim Zolciak fuels romance rumors with Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks were photographed at a Jelly Roll performance, sparking romance speculations. Zolciak, who is currently going through a divorce from her estranged husband Kroy Biermann, took to Instagram to post photographs and videos from her fun-filled night, giving viewers a glimpse of the couple looking loved up. Sparks flew between Chet and Kim during season eight of The Surreal Life, as their flirtation caught the eye of their roommates and was captured on camera throughout the episode. This culminated in a provocative interaction over a group supper on a houseboat in Colombia.

In July, the 34-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, along with the former 'RHOA' star, sparked relationship rumors after engaging in an intense flirtation while co-starring on MTV's reality program. Chet told Page Six that "meeting Kim Zolciak" was "one of the best moments of my life" following the allegations of a romance. However, Kim and her estranged husband, Kroy, are currently navigating a difficult divorce. Despite no longer being together, the couple continued to live in the same home as of March. According to Chet, who has an 8-year-old son named Michaiah with his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Miles, he and Kim are "really good friends."

The celebrity simply chuckled when asked if there were any advantages. Kim lives in Atlanta, while Chet resides in Nashville. He remarked that he would "absolutely" travel to Atlanta to date her. Chet continued by wishing Kim "the best" throughout her split from Kroy. As a self-described "family man," the reality star said that he is not "turned off" by her having six children. When questioned about reports of a romance with Chet in October, Kim only described him as a "nice guy," according to DailyMail.com.

RHOA's Kim Zolciak sparks romance rumors with Chet Hanks amid divorce proceedings (Instagram/@chethanx/Facebook/@kimxolciakofficial)

Chet Hanks and RHOA's Kim Zolciak sparked romance rumors in July

In contrast to his famous father, Chet, has had a very difficult rise to stardom, marred by several scandals. Eric Andre called him "dangerous and emotionally disturbed" during his guest appearance on the comedian's show, and Chet most recently took offense to that.

An angry Chet, who has struggled with drug addiction in the past, retaliated against Andre on Instagram, saying he "outshone" the star on his program and that he was "easily scared." Chet was then dramatically confronted by Andre, who called him a "liar" and urged him to "take a DNA test."

In 2022, Chet stunned fans by claiming that, while he was coping with the demands of having famous parents, he lacked a "strong male role model" throughout his adolescence. Despite his public declarations of love, Chet acknowledged that being a member of a well-known family had its drawbacks.

Chet Hanks co-starred with Kim Zolciak in MTV's 'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' (Instagram/chethanx/Facebook/KimZolciakOfficial)

Chet Hanks was accused of cultural appropriation

Chet has been accused of "cultural appropriation" on many occasions for trying to talk with a phony "Jamaican" accent. He was asked whether he wanted to apologize to any underprivileged populations during his appearance on the Showtime chat program 'ZIWE'. And Chet said, "Nah."

In an Instagram video, he addressed the topic of cultural appropriation and defended his actions. Although Chet claimed that his usage of the N-word on social media "unifies the culture of hip-hop across all races," he subsequently acknowledged in 2015 that he now "realizes" his white privilege.

Chet Hanks received backlash for cultural appropriation and his Jamaican accent (Instagram/@chethanx)

Chet Hanks sued over abuse by ex

In 2021, Chet's ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker filed a $1 million lawsuit against him, alleging domestic violence. According to the lawsuit, Chet made threats of murder and suicide, grabbed and shoved his ex-girlfriend, and called her a "ghetto black b**** who wouldn't be believed."

Chet Hanks was sued over abuse by ex Kiana Parker (Getty Images/Instagram/@kianaparker)

Chet Hanks had trouble with drugs

Chet has openly talked about his battle with drug addiction, which he says began at the age of sixteen. He also revealed that, at one point, he was using crack and selling cocaine. Chet announced on Instagram in September that he has been clean for a year.