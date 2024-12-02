Quad Webb gets candid about her love for boyfriend King on 'Married to Medicine'

‘Married to Medicine’ star Quad Webb and her boyfriend King met through a mutual friend

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 star Quad Webb is introducing her new man to the world! In Episode 2 of the Bravo show, Quad celebrated her 43rd birthday with a star-studded group of friends, including Simone Whitmore, Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Heavenly Kimes, Jacqueline Walters, and Phaedra Parks, among others. During her 'Night in Paris' themed birthday party, all the Bravo ladies go to meet Quad's mystery man. "So I just want to first and foremost say, I got a very very special person that I want to take a moment to call to the front with me," Quad said.

Contessa playfully teased, “Here I come, no?” to which Quad replied, “You are special but this person is really special to me.” Just then, Quad's boyfriend, King, entered the room. "This is the reason we all are here. This man paid for all of this," Quad shared. Quad got teary-eyed as she raved over her new beau, stating, “Ok I just want to say I’m so grateful to have you. He reassures me. He encourages me. He wants to see me happy. He wants to upgrade for me. Thank you.”

“My man, my man, my man baby. This is my man. We met through a mutual friend. Someone introduced us, the energy he gave, I felt this man may like me. I said this is going to be my man and that night just continued to go and go and it’s still going. At this point King and I have been together for a year,” she said in a confessional. King chimed in and said, "I just want to say thank you for being my best friend 24/7 365." Then, he went on to ask Quad, "How many days have we spent apart last year?" to which she replied, “Oh we don’t do that.”

‘Married to Medicine’ star Quad Webb gets teary-eyed while telling her love story on Bravo show (Bravo)

'Married to Medicine' ladies swoon over Quad Webb's new boyfriend King

The Bravo ladies couldn't help but gush over Quad’ Webb's new man, King, as soon as he arrived at her birthday bash. Speaking of King, Jacqueline Walters said, “He’s cute, young, handsome, stylish. Ok, Quad good for you girl.”

On the other hand, Toya Bush-Harris added, “Giving a little vibe, a little sexy brown chocolate. Said I gave up. You can have him honey. She got vitamins over here honey," while Contessa Metcalfe quipped, “I knew it. I knew he was young.”

'Married to Medicine' ladies gush over Quad Webb's new boyfriend King (BravoTV)

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb confirmed her romance with new boyfriend King in June 2024

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb debuted her new romance with her boyfriend King earlier this year in June. She shared a series of pictures of herself and her man from a charity event on her Instagram page.

"MILLION DOLLAR BABY," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. In the photographs shared, Quad and her beau King can be seen striking a couple of goofy and romantic poses for the camera.

'Married To Medicine' star Quad Webb has a new man in her life (Instagram/@absolutelyquad)

Catch the new episodes of Bravo's show 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.