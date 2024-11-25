'Married to Medicine' stars Quad Webb and ex Gregory Lunceford's explosive argument took a wild turn

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: 'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb's love life has been documented in the Bravo show! For the unversed, Quad was previously married to Gregory Lunceford. In the upcoming season of the show, Quad will be seen exploring the dating scene after her divorce from Gregory. Gregory and Quad tied the knot in 2012. Throughout their marriage, they shared numerous highs and weathered many lows.

In the first season of the show, they got involved in a heated dispute that resulted in both of them getting jailed. During the altercation, Quad, in a fit of anger, hurled a bowl at Gregory, leading him to call the police. Both Gregory and Quad were taken into custody after Quad accused him of abuse. Despite the incident, they remained together for a total of six years before officially getting divorced in 2019. During an interview with Life & Style magazine, Quad reflected on her marriage, stating, “I’ve been with my husband now for 10 years and married to him for six. That’s a long time vested, but I will say this: It doesn’t matter the time that’s spent if it hasn’t been a time of happiness.”

Why did Quad Webb and Gregory Lunceford divorce?

In the first six seasons of 'Married to Medicine', Quad Webb and Gregory Lunceford tried to address Gregory's emotional unavailability on camera, but he always walked away from the discussions. Quad revealed that she blocked Gregory's phone number whenever she became angry with him. She also expressed her frustration over not receiving any support from him for her dog clothing line.

Gregory wanted to have kids, but Quad wasn't ready, which led to tensions between them. In 2018, Quad decided to take matters into her own hands and filed for divorce due to Gregory's infidelity. During the reunion special of 'Married to Medicine' Season 6, Gregory revealed he went to a hotel room with a woman, but he insisted that nothing happened between them.

On the other hand, the woman named Jackie Presley claimed that Gregory told her that he wasn't married and that they engaged in oral sex. However, he denied these allegations. After learning he was on a reality show, Jackie reached out to Quad to inform her about the incident. During Season 6, Quad was seen dealing with her husband's infidelity and confessed she believed Jackie. While having a chat with Life & Style, Quad stated that she had tried everything to save her marriage.

"We’ve tried marital counseling. I’ve bought books for us. I have written things down. I have also tried to lead by example. And now, you’ll see in the show that we have a marital focus group that we are a part of. So, I’m literally trying everything that I can to salvage my marriage," she said. Throughout their romance, Quad and Gregory accused each other of abuse.

What does Gregory Lunceford do for a living?

'Married to Medicine' star Gregory Lunceford is a 57-year-old psychiatrist from Atlanta, Georgia. Gregory, who possesses over 20 years of experience in the medical field, also holds the position of the president of the psychiatric ward at the Atlanta Internal and Psychiatric Care.

Over the years, Gregory has worked at several renowned hospitals such as Emory Decatur Hospital and Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital. According to various media outlets, his net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million.

Who is Quad Webb dating now?

Currently, Quad Webb is dating a man named King. The reality TV star recently organized a birthday party for her new boyfriend. He then took to his Instagram page and thanked his ladylove for making his day special.

"Thanks to my girl a very special lady @absolutelyquad for an epic birthday party! 🎉 Everything was perfect . I’m lucky to have you by my side. Here’s to more great times ahead! #Grateful #BestBirthday" he captioned the post.

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 premieres on November 24, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.