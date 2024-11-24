'Married to Medicine' star Lateasha Lunceford is not letting health issues get in the way of family

'Married to Medicine' star Lateasha Lunceford is married to Dr Gregory Lunceford

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 is already on the horizon! In the upcoming season of Bravo's reality show, Lateasha Lunceford well-known by the fans as "Sweet Tea" will focus on expanding her family.

For the unversed, Lateasha has been married to Dr Gregory Lunceford since April 2023. At the time of writing, the couple has no kids. In the previous season, Lateasha was seen navigating through her fertility struggles.

This 32-year-old Bravo housewife is fully committed to the pursuit as she and her husband Gregory begin an exciting journey of expanding their family. The two seem ready to add another member to their clan.

In a scene from the official trailer of 'Married to Medicine' Season 11, Lateasha can be seen enjoying dinner with her spouse Gregory. As they share the meal, Lateasha's attention gets drawn towards a baby seated at a nearby table.

With a playful glint in her eye, Lateasha turned to Gregory and said, "Well tonight will it end in one of those." Gregory responded by saying, "Ah that would be nice."

'Married to Medicine' star Lateasha Lunceford continues to navigate through her fertility struggles (@bravo)

Who is Lateasha Lunceford on 'Married to Medicine' Season 11?

Latesha Lunceford who made her reality debut on 'Married on Medicine' Season 10 is an entrepreneur and business leader. Born in Arkansas and brought up in Killeen, Texas, she joined the Air Force Reserves as a Pharmacy Technician after finishing high school.

Later on, Lateasha bagged a bachelor's degree in Integrative Studies from the University of North Texas. In addition to this, she is also a philanthropist involved in several business projects and community service initiatives. Not long ago, she also created her own YouTube channel, where she shares videos on a bunch of different topics, from makeup and cooking to relationship advice.

'Married to Medicine' star Lateasha Lunceford and her husband Gregory Lunceford (@bravo)

When did Gregory Lunceford marry Lateasha Lunceford?

'Married to Medicine' star Gregory Lunceford proposed to his wife Lateasha while they were on vacation in 2022. Then, they announced the news of their engagement on their social media pages. "He said it’s time to take it to the next level #EngagedGregory," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

Gregory and Lateasha ended up taking the big plunge next year and they tied the knot in April 2023. When we talk about Gregory's love life, he was previously married to Quad Webb. The former couple was married from 2012 to 2019. Throughout their seven-year-long marriage, the two didn't have any kids.

LaTeasha Lunceford and Gregory Lunceford got married in April 2023 (@bravo)

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 premieres on Sunday, November 24 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo.