Is this the end of the road for Robyn and Kody Brown? 'Sister Wives' stars's marriage hits rock bottom

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Robyn Brown appears to have reached her breaking point, even though she is Kody Brown's final wife; the 'Sister Wives' duo appears to be at an all-time low. Christine Brown left Kody in 2021, followed by Janelle Brown in 2022, but Kody and Robyn remain legally married.

Meri Brown ended her marriage to the family patriarch in 2023 as a result of Christine and Janelle leaving the family. However, despite Kody's dispute with his elder children, divorces, and internet abuse, the family patriarch has kept his bond with Roybn intact.

In an attempt to live happily ever after, the 'Sister Wives' couple pushed the other wives and children away. But as soon as the Sister Wives left, rifts in Kody and Robyn's relationship began to appear.

Robyn started talking about how unhappy she was with Kody. He was not the man she wanted anymore.

The affection and focus that Kody had set out for her were no longer given to her. In addition, Robyn didn't treat Kody with the same respect as she always did, which infuriated him.

Unfortunately, Robyn and Kody appear to be having additional issues as they are often criticizing one another.

'Sister Wives' stars Robyn and Kody Brown's marriage has nearly reached rock bottom

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown continues to disrespect Robyn Brown

Robyn has often been the one to turn heads when it comes to important family matters. Viewers have witnessed several seasons in which Robyn has prevailed.

Robyn is aware that Kody has resorted to violence against his first three wives. Kody had also called them names like "princess" and "lazy" on several occasions.

While this may not be the ideal way for a husband to treat his wife, Robyn has so far managed to get by.

In the Season 19 teaser, Kody was shown acting strangely with Robyn and she began to comprehend why Meri, Christine, and Janelle left.

Robyn remarks in the teaser, "I feel like the idiot who got left behind."

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown and Robyn Brown 'not doing well'

The US Sun was informed by a person close to the Brown family that "Robyn and Kody are not doing well. They have been very unhappy. I mean, they’ve been unhappy since everything fell apart, but even more so now, it’s getting worse."

The couple's difficulties are not surprising. Kody's anger is one of the main causes of their marriage's breakdown.

"He's just really mad at the world right now," the person continued. "Kody is not who he used to be at all. He’s completely changed. He’s angry, and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody who’s not worshiping him.”

Kody has always had a strong deity complex. "I’m going to be the head of my household again, and so I’m not going to be circumvented in that," Kody said in Season 8, reflecting on how he should never have given the wives their independence or allowed them to have independent thoughts.

“And so if everybody’s willing to conform to patriarchy again, I guess, because I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy. My bitterness is that out of trying to do that and not having the family that I had thought about and designed,” he added.

'Submissive' Robyn Brown is done with 'controlling' Kody Brown's antics

The gun merchant is attempting to cling to what little power he is left with. The insider went on to say that Robyn has become “submissive” as a result of Kody becoming “very controlling.”

It is said that Kody is "not happy" and that she is "controlling so much of her life right now." As we write, we can picture Robyn planning her escape.

The source went on to say that Robyn used to be quite the social butterfly, going on phone calls and spending time with family. Though, this is no longer the case.

It doesn't seem good if the trailer is any indicator of their problems. Robyn is heard remarking, "I'm having a hard time feeling like I'm losing respect for you," as she stands outside in the snow.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown is afraid of Kody Brown turning into her ex

"This is not the way it was supposed to go," Robyn said as the TLC cameras focused on her at the end of the trailer. The fact that her cherished Kody is slowly turning into her ex-husband, David Jessop, makes things worse for the fourth and favorite wife.

"Kody is turning into a mirror image of David. She took her kids away from him and took his parental rights away. Do you think she's going to stick around for this? No," the source said.

Given the severe marital strife in their house, Robyn decided to file for divorce from David. We don't blame Robyn if it appears like she's putting her foot down.

"Robyn is not committed to staying if things don't change. That’s just what it has come down to. Their marriage is not going to sustain this kind of control. She’s not going to let her kids be raised in the same volatile, angry state that her other kids were raised in," the insider revealed.

Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' starts on Sunday, September 15, at 10 pm Eastern on TLC.