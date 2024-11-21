Pop star Post Malone's performance at 2024 CMA Awards proves why he should stick to his lane

Post Malone's performance at the CMA Awards 2024 was disappointing and failed to hit the mark

Post Malone's performance of 'Yours' at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards was a heartfelt tribute to his 2-year-old daughter. During the awards event on Wednesday, November 20, the singer performed the song alone, drawing inspiration from his daughter's impending nuptials.

We love Post Malone, but he should stick to pop or whatever genre he was known for. Can we please stop labeling him as a country singer? That performance at the CMA Awards was disappointing. The Post song just didn’t hit the mark. Post needs to recognize his strengths—he thrives with party music, not slow ballads.

Post Malone dedicated his 2024 CMA Awards performance to his daughter (X/@countrymusic)

Post Malone performed alongside Chris Stapleton at 2024 CMA Awards

Post Malone had a great night at the CMA Awards, despite being relatively new to the country music scene following the release of his album F-1 Trillion in August. He joined Chris Stapleton for a live performance of their duet, 'California Sober,' in addition to his solo concert.

Additionally, Post and Morgan Wallen's song 'I Had Some Help' has been nominated for four awards: Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Single of the Year.

Chris Stapleton and Post Malone performed together during the 58th Annual CMA Awards (GettyImages/TheoWargo)

Post Malone has gone full Country

Post made a cameo at Nashville, Tennessee's renowned Grand Ole Opry, which is nearly 100 years old, just days before the album's release. According to Billboard, Post told the audience he was "terrified and honored" to be singing at the arena after being introduced by country music artist and Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley.

Additionally, a month prior, Post stunned audiences by performing a country-inspired version of 'America the Beautiful' during Super Bowl LVIII, wearing a bolo tie, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. Post received seven Grammy nominations this year, including 'Best Country Song' for 'I Had Some Help,' 'Best Country Duo/Group Performance,' and 'Best Country Album' for 'F-1 Trillion.'

Additionally, Post received nominations for three Country Music Association Awards this year, including 'Music Video of the Year,' 'Single of the Year,' and 'Musical Event of the Year' for 'I Had Some Help.' Post didn’t enter the country music scene lightly, to say the least.

Post Malone is tapping into Country music genre big time (Instagram/@postmalone)

Post Malone announced tour with country artist Jelly Roll

Post Malone strengthened his bond with country music earlier this week by announcing that he and Jelly Roll will be traveling North America together for The Big Ass Stadium Tour in the summer of 2025.

The enormous tour begins in Salt Lake City on April 29 and stops in key towns around the nation before concluding in San Francisco on July 1. After its August release, Post's F-1 Trillion peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 albums list.

Among the well-known collaborations on the record were the No. 1 hit 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen, 'Pour Me a Drink' with Blake Shelton, 'Guy for That' with Luke Combs, and 'What Don't Belong to Me.'