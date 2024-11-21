2024 CMA Awards hosts revealed: Here's who's leading the star-studded show

Since its first broadcast in 1968, the CMA Awards has become the longest-running music awards show on network TV

The 58th Annual CMA Awards promises to be a night full of music, fun, and celebration. Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson will share hosting duties for this year’s CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 20 at 8 PM EST on ABC. Fans can also catch it the next day on Hulu. While Bryan and Manning are familiar faces on the CMA stage, this will be Wilson’s first time hosting the big night.

Known as 'Country Music’s Biggest Night™,' the CMA Awards is a yearly highlight for country music lovers. Since its first broadcast in 1968, it has become the longest-running music awards show on network TV, bringing together the best in the business to honor country music's rich tradition.

CMA Awards 2024 hosts share their excitement for the upcoming event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Music Association (@cma)

This year’s hosts combine experience with fresh energy. Luke Bryan, hosting for the fourth time, who couldn’t hide his excitement said, "Hosting the CMA Awards is such an honor, and it’s crazy when I realize this is my fourth year back. Peyton and I have really worked to build off each other, and now adding Lainey to the mix will just bring another fun element to the night. Celebrating Country Music never gets old to me," during a press release earlier.

Peyton Manning, returning for his third year, chimed in, “I am honored to be back hosting the CMA Awards again this year. The past two years have been a lot of fun, and I know Lainey is going to bring a special flare. Hopefully, she can help me keep Luke in line!”

First-time host Lainey Wilson also shared her excitement by saying, “I could not be more excited to host the CMA Awards this year with Luke and Peyton. It’s such an incredible honor and something I’ve always dreamed of doing. We’re planning a really great show for y’all, so make sure to watch on November 20!”

What to expect from the 2024 CMA Awards?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Music Association (@cma)

From unforgettable performances to heartfelt tributes, this year’s CMA Awards will have something for everyone. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster, and more details about performers and presenters will be announced soon. Make sure to stay tuned to MEAWW for further updates. It’s sure to be a night to remember!