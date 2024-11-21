2024 CMA Awards: Country fans wonder if there are any singers out there apart from Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton wins for best song and single to start off the night.

At the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 20, Chris Stapleton's 'White Horse' took home the Single of the Year trophy, his third such victory. Given that he is taking home a slew of CMA awards this year, fans are irritated.

After his first victory, Chris placed second for Song of the Year for his song 'White Horse', which he co-wrote with Dan Wilson. As he accepted his second prize of the night, the artist, who was born in Lexington, Kentucky, thanked his wife, Morgane Stapleton.

With five nominations going into the evening, including the prestigious Performer of the Year award, Chris won the Early Single of the Year award for 'White Horse'.

Reactions were furious: 'It's incredibly humiliating'. 'Fans aren't into Chris'. 'Enough'. 'We'll never know how Chris keeps winning'. 'Why invite anybody else when they simply give every freaking Chris song an award?' 'The only reason Chris gets these accolades is that he is the least contentious of the performers'. 'It's completely ridiculous'.

One viewer said: "Chris is once again being favored at the CMA Awards! Shaboozey lasted 17 weeks at number one, Post Malone/Morgan Wallen actually had the best song, and don't forget Cody Johnson. We're over it! Just give Chris all the awards and stop us from seeing this nonsense!"

Chris Stapleton won big at 2024 CMA Awards (@chrisstapleton/Instagram)

Chris Stapleton forgot to thank his wife at 2023 CMA Awards

When Chris won an award at the 2023 CMA Awards, he unintentionally failed to thank his wife, Morgane. Fortunately, he had another chance to correct the mistake. Chris was enthused about his wife always being at his side, adding that Morgane was backstage.

Chris had won the Single of the Year Award for the same song only minutes before. After mentioning Morgane, Chris swiftly gave his partner the award.

Chris and Morgane appeared to be much in love as they strolled the red carpet together before the event in Nashville. Morgane looked stunning in a black minidress with a train and matching black shoes, while Chris wore a black suit with a beige cowboy hat with a turquoise accent.

The duo celebrated on stage after Chris's 'Higher' album won the ACM Award for Album of the Year in May.

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton (GettyImages/JasonKempin)

Chris Stapleton performed alongside his wife at 2024 CMA Awards

Chris sang 'What Am I Going To Do' on stage at the CMA Awards. As the lights shone down on him and Morgane, Chris appeared comfortable, having played on some of the nation's largest stages, including the Super Bowl.

The singer didn't waste any time demonstrating why he is the industry leader, despite the room being packed with well-known figures and country music heavyweights. Additionally, there was a strong chemistry between the husband and wife.

Chris Stapleton and wife Morgan Stapleton performed together at 2024 CMA Awards (ABC)

Chris Stapleton performed alongside Post Malone at 2024 CMA Awards

Chris started the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday with a powerful performance that included a surprise guest, leaving fans wanting more. Wearing a black jacket, black slacks, and his signature cowboy hat, the 46-year-old entered the stage in Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night.

Post Malone, who released his first country album 'F-1 Trillion' in August, joined him. The rapper-turned-country music singer wore a cream-colored cowboy hat and a black suit.

One of the songs from F-1 Trillion, 'California Sober', was performed by the two on stage. The choice to pair the two for the beginning of the annual award presentation was instantly embraced by the audience.