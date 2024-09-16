Emmys 2024: Jelly Roll's In Memoriam performance splits internet, as viewers ask, 'when will they ever learn'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 76th Television Academy Awards invited country singer Jelly Roll to pay an emotional tribute to the entertainment stars who died in the past year during a special In Memoriam segment. He honored the television legends with his poignant song 'I Am Not Okay' from his new album released in 2024. Jelly took the center stage decked in an all-black outfit with a string of photos of famous names and faces scrolled on the big screen adding to the emotional weight of the song. The 2024 Emmys paid tribute to Martin Mull, Dabney Coleman, Phil Donahue, Louis Gossett Jr, Ryan O'Neal, Gena Rowlands, Richard Simmons, Shannen Doherty, Carl Weathers, Richard Lewis, Donald Sutherland, James Earl Jones, and more.

The emotional tribute concluded with Bob Newhart's photo. However, Jelly's tribute wasn't a hit among the live viewers as they questioned the choice of his depressing song for the heartfelt moment. The viewers slammed the Television Academy for the In Memoriam segment and noted, "I'm confused. Did all these people commit suicide? Terrible song choice." Another person added, "This Jelly Roll performance is just… bizarre? It’s so earnest but it just doesn’t fit. And it’s Jelly Roll doing the in memoriem." Another critic wrote, "First they bring out Jellyroll to sing and then we got Jimmy Kimmel cracking jokes about the 'award for most loved dead person' #Emmys in memorial segment wasn't supposed to be the funniest part of the show but here we are...." Another Emmy viewer penned, "It's like they wanted that Jellyroll guy to perform, so they just shoehorned him in there. That was terrible." Another X user tweeted, "Why in the world are they having Jelly Roll do the In Memorium song at The Emmys." Another internet user penned, "That was actually depressing... they've really got the music wrong most of the night... don't know when will they ever learn."

This Jelly Roll performance is just… bizarre? It’s so earnest but it just doesn’t fit. And it’s Jelly Roll doing the in memoriem — CRByourenthusiasm (@reddfarmer) September 16, 2024

First they bring out Jellyroll to sing and then we got Jimmy Kimmel cracking jokes about the 'award for most loved dead person' . #Emmys in memorial segment wasn't supposed to be the funniest part of the show but here we are.... — BorntoCanuck (@ShawniganCanuck) September 16, 2024

It's like they wanted that Jellyroll guy to perform, so they just shoehorned him in there. That was terrible. — Roni 🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@roni1133) September 16, 2024

Why in the world are they having Jelly Roll do the In Memorium song at The Emmys — Pamela Westphal (@PamTweetsStuff) September 16, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Bob Newhart during In Memoriam tribute

Jelly Roll's 2024 Emmy Awards's In Memoriam performance was already a disaster, Jimmy Kimmel's shade at Bob Newhart, made things worse. After Jelly's tribute, Jimmy kicked off his speech with, "And the Emmy for deceased industry professional we will miss most goes to..." He added, "This is the time in the show when we remember the people who we've lost over the last year, one I was very lucky to know, and that was Bob Newhart."

Jimmy added, "Those of you who knew Bob, who knew him personally, know he was exactly who you thought he would be. He did not have range. He didn't need to have range. Bob had what very few comedians have, especially today: A degree in accounting." He continued his joke, "He had his first Emmy nomination in 1962 and didn't win one until 2013 51 years later," Kimmel noted, "which is a great lesson and that lesson is Jon Stewart, you should be ashamed of yourself. You said you were retiring."

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Bob Newhart during In Memoriam tribute (@abc)

Did the 2024 Emmy Awards honor Matthew Perry?

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards snubbed a tribute to Matthew Perry because he was already honored during the In Memoriam segment of the 75th Primetime Emmys in January 2024. 'Friends' star died at the age of 54 from an apparent drowning on October 28, 2023.

During the January award show, the Emmys paid tribute to Perry in a touching way. They played 'Friends' iconic theme song ‘I'll Be There For You’ during the In Memoriam segment, which concluded with an image of Matthew. However, co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were notably not involved in the segment.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards snubbed Matthew Perry from In Memoriam segment (Instagram/@mattyperry4)

