2024 CMA Awards full performers list revealed: From Luke Combs to Post Malone, here's your guide

Here's the full list of all the performaces scheduled for the 58th CMA Awards

The 58th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards is set for Wednesday, November 20, in Nashville, with hosts Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Peyton Manning. Alongside the awards, the evening promises a series of fascinating performances. Keep an eye out as more artists are announced for this year’s show. The first CMA Awards took place in 1967 as a private banquet. A year later, it became a televised event, making it the longest-running annual music awards program on network TV. Since 2006, ABC has broadcast the awards, along with other CMA programs like 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

Morgan Wallen leads the nominations, as announced on September 9, with seven nods, including his third consecutive nomination for Entertainer of the Year. Following closely, Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson each received five nominations, while Post Malone, making a splash with his recent foray into country music, earned four. Lainey Wilson also received four nominations. Notably, Beyoncé’s recent exploration into the country genre was overlooked, with no nominations. On that note, here's a full list of all the performers who will be bringing their skills on stage for the award ceremony this year.

A look at CMA Awards 2024 full performers list

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan

The duo received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year for their duet, 'Cowboys Cry Too,' which also earned them a Grammy nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Dierks Bentley with Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Bentley is a three-time CMA winner who will be performing a special collaborative performance of Tom Petty’s 'American Girl.'

Brooks and Dunn feat. Jelly Roll

The legendary Brooks and Dunn are once again nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year. Jelly Roll, meanwhile, is nominated for three awards including Entertainer of the Year.

Luke Bryan

In addition to hosting the awards with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, he will take the stage to perform 'Love You, Miss You, Mean.'

Eric Church

The singer-songwriter has won four CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

Luke Combs

He’s a two-time Entertainer of the Year winner at the CMAs (2021-2022). This year he’s up for that award again, along with two other nominations.

Cody Johnson

He’s a five-time nominee at this year’s CMA Awards, including Album of the Year for 'Leather.'

Ella Langley and Riley Green

They’re CMA nominees for Musical Event of the Year for their duet 'You Look Like You Love Me'.

Post Malone

The first-time CMA nominee will perform his song 'Yours' and duet with Chris Stapleton on 'California Sober'.

Ashley McBryde

The two-time CMA winner is nominated this year for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Megan Moroney

The breakthrough singer earned three nominations at the CMAs this year, including New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Kacey Musgraves

She’s a three-time CMA nominee this year including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for 'Deeper Well.'

Thomas Rhett with Teddy Swims

Two-time CMA-winning country favorite Rhett and breakout artist Swims will perform a medley of Rhett’s 'Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman' and Swims’s 'Lose Control.'

Shaboozey

He will perform his chart-topping crossover hit 'A Bar Song (Tipsy),' which earned him a nomination for Single of the Year this year. He’s also up for New Artist of the Year.

Chris Stapleton

He will perform the duet 'California Sober' with Post Malone, as well as his own song 'What Am I Gonna Do.' This year the CMA darling is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year ('Higher'), Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year ('White Horse'), and Song of the Year ('White Horse').

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is co-hosting the awards show with Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan, and she’ll also be performing her song '4X4XU.' The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, she’s been nominated four more times this year, including Entertainer of the Year again.

Bailey Zimmerman

This year the breakthrough singer is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards.

When and how to watch the 58th CMA Awards

The 58th CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on ABC and will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Tickets for the live event are on sale through Ticketmaster, offering fans the chance to attend Country Music’s Biggest Night in person.

The package for Hulu that includes advertising is available for just $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Additionally, the package without advertisements is $17.99 per month.

Stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates as you don't want to lose out on the star-studded night!