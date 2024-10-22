'The Voice' judge Snoop Dogg is taking a big risk picking Mikaela Ayira over Eliza Pryor

'The Voice' Season 26 contestants Mikaela Ayira and Eliza Pryor competed in the Battle round

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg has recently paired Mikaela Ayira and Eliza Pryor for an unforgettable battle round. However, in a surprising twist, he made a critical error by eliminating the wrong contestant. The duo performed Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles,' and while both singers are still finding their footing in the competition, Eliza showcased a level of readiness that Mikaela has yet to reach.

Mikaela struggled with voice control, needing to refine her timing and breath management, despite having toned down the excessive runs that occasionally overshadowed her performances. Mikaela showcased vocal prowess that outshone Eliza's, even when held back by her coach. Despite Mikaela's misstep, Snoop chose her, resulting in Eliza's exit—a decision that raised eyebrows. While Snoop believes he can guide Mikaela through her challenges, it is Eliza who has the spark and potential to truly shine in this competition. Snoop should have entrusted Eliza with the opportunity to continue her journey. Additionally, choosing Mikaela could backfire, as her chances and talent in the competition appear limited.

'The Voice' contestants Mikaela Ayira and Eliza Pryor competed in battle round (@nbc)

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg gives the worst advice

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg aimed to give both performers, Mikaela Ayira and Eliza Pryor, an equal opportunity to shine during their battle round. He advised them to maintain their vocal styles and not overshadow one another; however, this guidance may have missed the mark in a competitive setting.

In the Battle round, the goal is to outshine your opponent and showcase your extraordinary talent, which often requires a bit of healthy competition and assertiveness. By encouraging them to hold back, Snoop may have unintentionally stifled their potential to truly stand out and make an impact in this high-stakes showdown.

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg may have unintentionally stifled Mikaela Ayira and Eliza Pryor's potential to truly stand out (@nbc)

'The Voice' contestants Mikaela Ayira and Eliza Pryor form a strong friendship

'The Voice' Season 26 contestants Mikaela Ayira and Eliza Pryor forged a deep friendship, quickly becoming inseparable. The duo formed an instant connection after joining Team Snoop during the Blind Auditions. Snoop himself recognized their bond, remarking, "If they was in school together they would be best friends."

However, Mikaela shared similar sentiments and paid tribute to her new BFF Eliza on social media by posting a series of behind-the-scenes photos. She wrote, "Got to battle with my voice bestfriend💙 I'm so grateful @snoopdogg paired us together! we got to sing the most iconic song HAHAHA and I gained a friend for life💫." She concluded the post noting, "I can’t wait until we work together again, i loveeee singing with you. I LOVE YOUUUU."

'The Voice' contestants Eliza Pryor and Mikaela Ayira have formed a strong friendship (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC. Catch every episode on Peacock the next day.