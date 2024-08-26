'Orphan Black: Echoes' Ending Explained: Is Lucy alive? Clone's quest ends with a startling discovery

Contains spoilers for 'Orphan Black: Echoes'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Lucy's (Krysten Ritter) journey to discover the truth about her origins comes to an end as AMC's 'Orphan Black: Echoes' concludes on a cliffhanger. The show, created by Anna Fishko, introduces viewers to Lucy, a cloned woman who decides to unravel the truth behind her existence.

In the last episode of 'Orphan Black: Echoes', Lucy finally is able to rescue Charlie (Zariella Langford-Haughton ), but things get more perlious when Paul Darros' (James Hiroyuki Liao) great plot is eventually revealed. On the other hand, a shocking killing toward the conclusion undoubtedly sets the scene for Season 2 of 'Orphan Black: Echoes.'

What is Paul Darros's big plan in 'Orphan Black: Echoes'?

James Hiroyuki Liao as Paul Darros in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes'(@amc+)

From the beginning of the show, the mystery surrounding Paul's enigmatic plot has captivated viewers' interest, which was ultimately revealed in the conclusion of 'Orphan Black: Echoes.' Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes) comes to uncover the truth about Paul's plans and attends the Darros Foundation Summit. The shockwave then comes roaring as Paul reveals the Genius Project to the public, stating that he wants to change the world and is fostering the genuis minds. The experiment, which involves extraordinarily brilliant foster children, are revealed to be renowned acquaintances, including a Nobel laureate and a Supreme Court judge. It becomes apparent that Paul had printed clones of some of the brightest brains and was now giving them to fosters so that gets nurtured.

Later, Kira confronts Paul's ethics, wondering whether his effort is actually for the greater good or motivated by personal avarice. The two argue, with Paul reminding them that genius brains are capable of doing much more than they can think, as one of these children may cure cancer and save millions of lives. Before Paul can depart, Kira comments that Paul did it out of greed because his sister died early due to cancer, but Paul argues that Zora had nothing to do with it and goes on to say that Kira can't let go of the past while he just focuses forward. Meanwhile, to save Jules Lee (Amanda Fix), Xander (Vinson Tran) takes Lucy into the compound, where they eventually release Jules and rescue Charlie as well.

Did Lucy survive in 'Orphan Black: Echoes'?

Krysten Ritter as Lucy in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc+)

Jules also learns a surprising twist toward the conclusion of the 'Orphan Black: Echoes' episode when she finally discovers the truth about her fictitious grandpa, leading her to believe that she, along with the other children, may have been brainwashed. Kira receives Eleanor's message and meets her outdoors, where she discloses that she is beginning a new project and has sent the final scan to a friend for cleaning. In the scan, Eleanor recognizes Kira. Lucy and Jules find another printout, but before they can act, Paul approaches them.

Paul accuses Lucy of corrupting Jules and explains his conviction that humans flourish only under extreme conditions and in a surprising turn he then shoots Lucy, expressing his hypothesis and asking that she meet someone. Lucy gets stunned by the shocking events but another surprise comes roaring at her as Darros introduces her to a fresh Jules clone, who is unaware of her existence.

