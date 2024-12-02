One jaw-dropping ‘Dune: Prophecy’ theory is too juicy to ignore

The ending of 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 left us brewing interesting theories about its most mysterious character

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2

If you are beginning to like 'Dune: Prophecy', you aren't alone. It opened to horrendous reviews from critics and fans alike but is finally starting to grow among the fans of the franchise. The HBO series takes us on an unexpected journey in the 'Dune' universe, filling in some fascinating gaps in the timeline. As it explores a period with little direct source material to pull from, it can take creative liberties and deliver a unique story while maintaining the feel of the 'Dune' world.

Amid the swinging reviews, one thing that unites everyone is the character of Desmond Hart, played by Travis Fimmel. Defying all expectations, this character has not only hooked everyone to the show but has also led us to speculate what direction the show is heading into. A big moment in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 further left us scratching our heads and one possible theory could explain it.

How did Desmond Hart resist the Voice in 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

This is the burning question we all have after watching 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2. When Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) visited him and commanded him to take his life, Desmond was able to resist it. This moment was both terrifying and fascinating at the same time.

The Voice is a tool of control used by the Bene Gesserit. It forces people to obey, making it one of the most powerful weapons in the 'Dune' universe. In Episode 1, we got a glimpse of what Voice could do when Valya used it on Mother Dorotea (Camilla Beeput). When Dorotea, being Reverend Mother and Raquella's granddaughter couldn't resist it, how come Hart is immune to it? This could possibly mean that he might have received some training from Sisterhood. I know, this might seem like a bizarre theory to many, but it's definitely a compelling one.

If Desmond has hidden ties to the Sisterhood, it could definitely be a major twist, especially since he seems to be the reckoning force behind their downfall.

'Dune' lore has other characters who can resist Voice

Emily Watson in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Desmond's ability to resist voice isn't new to 'Dune' lore. One can get immune to it with sufficient natural ability and training. In Frank Herbert's books, Duncan Idaho trained with Paul Atreides and was finally able to master the art.

One could also resist it using technology like Cone of Silence, which was developed by Ixian technicians. In that case, it would bring us to the other fan theory of Desmond being an Ixian spy. The possibilities are many, but for now, we know that things are going to get extremely difficult for Valya. Desmond's powers isn't limited to resisting the voice. In Episode 1, he killed Duke's nine-year-old son by just using his mind. And at the same time, in some other part of the universe, Mother Kasha (Jihae) met a similar fate.

Both episodes introduce us to a new power of Desmond and we can't wait to see how he might surprise us further. But one thing is sure, Desmond isn't here to play by the rules of Sisterhood. He and Valya locking horns in further episodes is something we are hooked on!

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 arrives next Sunday, December 1