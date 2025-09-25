‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 trailer is here and it’s giving us major nostalgia — plus a terrifying twist

The last season will premiere four episodes on November 26, followed by three more on Christmas, and wraps up on New Year's Eve

The epic journey of 'Stranger Things' is all set to conclude with the release of Season 5. Netflix gears up to release four episodes of the sci-fi drama on Wednesday, November 26, three episodes on Christmas, and wrap up the show with a bang on New Year's Eve. However, with each passing day, fans' anticipation is peaking through the roof. Riding on the fan buzz, Netflix recently released a new teaser, but it doesn't showcase any new scenes but something all different.

The 'Stranger Things' Season 5 trailer, titled 'One Last Adventure,' offers both nostalgia and a glimpse into the high-stakes action of the final season. It features the entire cast talking about their journey, from child actors to young adults, with series creator, Duffer Brothers, explaining that "childhood" remains at the heart of the story. David Harbour shares how impressed he was by the pilot script, while Gaten Matarazzo humorously notes that despite growing up, they're still "a bunch of nerds" from the first season, as per Bee Bom.

we're still the same group of nerds from 1983 ❤️ it's time for one last adventure. pic.twitter.com/uEYmlRjnIW — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) September 24, 2025

The trailer also teases major plot developments, including heroes delving deep into the Upside Down and confronting a terrifying new type of monster from the purgatory, signaling a more intense and dangerous season. Millie Bobby Brown confirms that no character will hang back this time, as everyone will be actively involved in the fight. With these glimpses, the trailer promises an emotional, action-packed climax that honors the series' past.

Ross Duffer, co-creator of 'Stranger Things,' had also shared an Instagram post about the episodes, 'Chapter Three' and 'Chapter Four,' being complete. He wrote, "Chapters Three and Four: locked, mixed, scored, colored… Volume One is DONE. 'The Turnbow Trap' is the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season. It’s got all our favorite things. Directed by one of our idols, Frank Darabont (Shawshank! Green Mile! Walking Dead!), who literally came out of retirement for this. He crushed it, obviously," as per Yahoo! Entertainment. He also teased the fourth episode, titled 'Sorcerer,' calling it "MASSIVE…as big as any finale we’ve ever done, and the most logistically insane shoot of our lives. We're still recovering."