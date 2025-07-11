If ‘Squid Game’ taught us anything, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 could be in trouble

With the epic conclusion of Netflix's 'Squid Game,' all eyes are now on the streaming giant's other blockbuster, 'Stranger Things'. While the anticipation mounts for the final season, the reception of 'Squid Game' has cast an ominous shadow on the sci-fi series. With stakes higher than ever, fans are wondering if 'Stranger Things' will also suffer the same fate as the final season of 'Squid Game.'

Gong Yoo in a screenshot from 'Squid Game'. (Image Source: YouTube | @netflix)

Although 'Squid Game' Season 3 was praised by critics, its Rotten Tomatoes score dropped compared to earlier seasons, earning just 78% on the Tomatometer and a low 51% Audience Score. This decline signals that many fans were disappointed with the ending, despite the solid storytelling and production, as per Game Rant. The poor reception has hence sparked concerns about 'Stranger Things' Season 5. With nearly a decade of viewer devotion, fans expect a powerful conclusion to the sci-fi series. While critics may applaud the action, character growth, and production of 'Stranger Things,' viewers might feel it’s not enough if the final episode doesn’t emotionally land.

The success of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 may also depend heavily on whether it ends on a happy note. If the finale is dark and upsetting, like 'Squid Game' Season 3, many fans could walk away disappointed. While 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae defended the controversial ending as true to the story, it failed to resonate with many viewers.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told the story he envisioned, which some admired, even if it wasn’t widely satisfying. However, since 'Stranger Things' is a more hopeful series, there's a stronger chance it will end on a more joyful and emotionally fulfilling note. Not only that, fans are also hoping to see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends defeating Vecna, and adult characters like Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) finding happiness. After nearly ten years with the show, viewers want to see the characters they love in a safe and solid place.

Talking about 'Squid Game', Season 3 saw a drop in both its Rotten Tomatoes and Audience scores, while 'Stranger Things' has consistently earned high critic ratings across all four seasons, with 97% for Season 1, 94% for Season 2, 89% for Season 3, and 88% for the last one. However, the gradual decline in ratings each season suggests that Season 5 could potentially continue the downward trend, even if only slightly. Reportedly, the final season of 'Stranger Things' will be released in three parts: Volume 1 later this year on November 26, and Volume 2 on December 25, with The Finale dropping on December 31, as per Wion.

The final season will feature the show's biggest time jump yet, starting in the fall of 1987, a year and a half after the events of Season 4. It will feature the government's action of placing Hawkins under military quarantine and aggressively hunting Eleven, forcing her into hiding once again. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance nears, a sense of dread builds, signaling that the final battle is coming. To end the nightmare, the entire group will reunite and stand together one last time.