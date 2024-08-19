Netflix Top 10 series this week: 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' loses #1 spot to Elliot Page's unstoppable hit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This week on Netflix, the highly anticipated fourth season of 'The Umbrella Academy' has taken the top spot, pushing 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' down to second place. Elliot Page and the Hargreeves siblings have once again captivated audiences with their chaotic mix of superpowers, family drama, and high-stakes apocalyptic threats.

Meanwhile, 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' continues to draw in mystery lovers with its intricate plot and compelling characters, despite losing the #1 position. Here's a closer look at the top 10 TV shows that are currently making waves on Netflix.

10. 'Cobra Kai: Season 6'

A still from the show 'Cobra Kai: Season 6' (@netflix)

Rounding out the top 10 is 'Cobra Kai: Season 6', which continues to thrill audiences with its mix of nostalgia, action, and character-driven drama. As rivalries intensify and new challenges emerge, the series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, blending humor with the high-octane world of martial arts.

The latest season adds depth to the ongoing saga, exploring the complexities of mentorship, redemption, and legacy. 'Cobra Kai' remains a fan favorite, proving that its blend of old-school karate and modern storytelling still packs a punch in Netflix’s top 10.

9. 'Simone Biles Rising: Season 1'

A still from the show 'Simone Biles Rising: Season 1' (@netflix)

Staying strong in the ninth position, 'Simone Biles Rising: Season 1' continues to inspire viewers with the incredible journey of the world’s greatest gymnast. The docuseries provides an intimate look at Biles’s life, from her early struggles to her unprecedented success in the sport.

Fans are drawn to the raw emotion and determination that Biles embodies, making this series not just a sports documentary, but a story of resilience and triumph. It’s a must-watch for anyone looking for motivation and insight into what it takes to rise to the top.

8. 'Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10'

A still from the show 'Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10' (@netflix)

At number eight, 'Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10' continues to charm its young audience with its whimsical blend of adventure, creativity, and education. The animated series follows Gabby and her magical dollhouse as they embark on fun-filled adventures, solving problems and exploring new worlds.

Its positive messages, colorful animation, and interactive format make it a hit among kids and parents alike. As it reaches its 10th season, 'Gabby’s Dollhouse' proves that it still has plenty of magic left, maintaining its strong presence in Netflix’s top 10.

7. 'Prison Break: Season 1'

A still from the show 'Prison Break: Season 1' (@disney+)

The classic thriller 'Prison Break' resurges into Netflix’s top 10, securing the seventh spot as new and old fans alike revisit the gripping story of Michael Scofield’s daring plan to free his brother from death row.

The series’ high-stakes tension, clever plot twists, and memorable characters continue to captivate audiences, proving its timeless appeal.

Whether it's the nostalgia factor or the unending suspense, 'Prison Break' remains a binge-worthy series that keeps viewers hooked, reaffirming its place in the pantheon of great TV dramas.

6. 'Fire Country: Season 1'

A still from the show 'Fire Country: Season 1' (@primevideo)

Newly entering the top 10 at number six, 'Fire Country: Season 1' is blazing its way through the Netflix charts with a gripping portrayal of firefighters risking their lives in California’s treacherous wildfires. The series blends action, drama, and human resilience, following a group of inmates who join a firefighting program to earn redemption.

As they battle both the flames and their pasts, viewers are drawn into the intense and emotional journey. 'Fire Country' has quickly ignited a strong following, making it one of the most talked-about shows of the week.

5. 'Love Is Blind: UK: Season 1'

A still from the show 'Love Is Blind: UK: Season 1' (@netflix)

Debuting in the fifth position, 'Love Is Blind: UK: Season 1' has quickly captured the attention of reality TV fans.

The British twist on the hit dating show brings a fresh set of participants willing to marry someone they've never seen. The emotional rollercoaster of love, heartbreak, and drama unfolds as contestants navigate relationships built solely on emotional connections.

The show’s unique premise, combined with its addictive format, has made it a binge-worthy addition to Netflix’s lineup, drawing viewers eager to see if love truly is blind across the pond.

4. 'Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4'

A still from 'Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4' (@netflix)

Holding steady at number four, 'Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4' continues to intrigue viewers with its chilling real-life cases. Each episode presents a new mystery, from disappearances and murders to paranormal encounters, captivating and unsettling audiences.

The series’ blend of suspenseful storytelling and real-world horror keeps true crime enthusiasts coming back for more. This volume’s compelling episodes have cemented its place in Netflix’s top 10, proving that the fascination with the unknown and the unexplained remains as strong as ever.

3. 'Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats'

A still from the show 'Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats' (@netflix)

'Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats' climbs the charts this week, landing in the third spot with its blend of humor, controversy, and thought-provoking discussions. In this new special, Rogan brings his signature mix of stand-up comedy and unfiltered commentary, tackling a range of topics with his usual boldness.

Fans of Rogan’s podcast will find much to enjoy as he delves into the absurdities of modern life. His ability to challenge conventional thinking while keeping audiences entertained has earned this special a strong following, making it one of Netflix’s top-streamed shows of the week.

2. 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1'

A still from the show 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' (@netflix)

Slipping to the second spot this week, 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' continues to grip viewers with its intense and clever narrative. This fresh take on the crime drama genre follows amateur sleuth Pip as she unravels a cold case that haunts her small town.

The show's intricate plot, paired with strong performances, has made it a standout hit among mystery lovers. Despite losing the #1 position, it remains a compelling watch, as fans eagerly await each new twist in this dark, engaging story. The series' ability to keep audiences on edge secures its place in Netflix’s top rankings.

1. 'The Umbrella Academy: Season 4'

A still from 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 (@netflix)

Taking the top spot on Netflix this week, 'The Umbrella Academy: Season 4' has captivated audiences once again with its thrilling mix of superpowers, family drama, and apocalyptic stakes. As the Hargreeves siblings grapple with the chaos they've unleashed, fans are drawn deeper into the show's unique blend of action, humor, and heartfelt moments.

Elliot Page's standout performance continues to resonate, making this season a must-watch. With each episode delivering unexpected twists, 'The Umbrella Academy' proves why it's a fan favorite, dominating the Netflix charts and solidifying its place as a streaming powerhouse.