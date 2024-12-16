Netflix Top 10 movies this week: 'Mary' gets staggering viewership despite massive backlash

Christmas movies reign Netflix's top 10 movies list, beating every other genre

Amid the Christmas mood, Netflix is having a ball of time, garnering massive viewership for its films under the holiday genre. In the recent week, 6 out of the top 10 trending movies on Netflix are Christmas movies.

However, Anthony Hopkins starrer 'Mary', which reimagines the tale of the Virgin Mary and the birth of Jesus, became one of the most-watched films globally despite multiple controversies. Scroll further and upgrade your watchlist this holiday season by adding these globally trending movies:

10. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Official poster for 'Hotel Transylvania 3' (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The 2018 animated film Hotel Transylvania 3 has once again made the Top 10 list. It raked 4.9 million views in the recent week and landed in the tenth spot.

9. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

A still from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (Universal Pictures)

Kids of the 1990s may recall the Christmas movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The fantasy comedy film, narrated by Anthony Hopkins, is now trending on Netflix. It had 5.1 million views globally in the latest week.

8. A Royal Date for Christmas

Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan in 'A Royal Date for Christmas' (Great Americam Media)

A rom-com film starring Danica McKellar, Damon Runyan, and Nigel Hamer has arrived on Netflix ahead of Christmas and New Year. In a week, the film had 5.3 million views globally.

7. Spellbound

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

'Spellbound' maintains its streak in the top 10 list for the third week straight. However, the viewership has significantly dropped from the previous week's 15.3 million to 5.3 million this week.

6. Subservience

Megan Fox in 'Subservience' (Millennium Media)

Following the theatrical release in September, Megan Fox starrer 'Subservience' has arrived on Netflix. The sci-fi thriller had 7.1 million views in a week.

5. Twas the Text Before Christmas

Trevor Donovan in 'Twas the Text Before Christmas' (Hideaway Pictures)

2023's holiday rom-com has resurfaced this year amid the Christmas vibe. Starring Merritt Patterson, Trevor Donovan, and Jayne Eastwood, the film took the No. 5 spot with an impressive 8.4 million views.

4. Mary

Noa Cohen and Ido Tako in 'Mary' (Netflix)

Anthony Hopkins's starrer biblical film 'Mary' made headlines for all the wrong reasons even before it was released. Initially, the film faced criticism over its casting. Following its release, the audience called out the makers for factual inconsistencies in a tale of Jesus's birth. Despite the controversies, 'Mary' became the fourth most-watched film globally this week, garnering 11.4 million views.

3. The Grinch

A still from 'The Grinch' (Universal Pictures)

When 'The Grinch' was released in theatres in November 2018, it became the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time, raking in $540 million worldwide. Six years later, the film is again lifting the holiday spirit among fans. The animated comedy film had 12.9 million views globally in the latest week.

2. That Christmas

A still from 'That Christmas' (Netflix)

British animated comedy series revolving around the Christmas spirit grabbed the No. 2 spot after its release on December 4. Actors like Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, and Jodie Whittaker have lent their voices to the film. Despite the mixed reviews, the film became the second most-watched film globally with 18.3 million views.

1. Our Little Secret

Lindsay Lohan in 'Our Little Secret' (Netflix)

'Our Little Secret' retains its No. 1 spot for the second week. The Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan recorded an impressive 32.4 million views the previous week, followed by 23.5 million in the latest week.