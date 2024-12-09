Top 10 Netflix movies this week: Lindsay Lohan makes a massive comeback with feel-good film

Check out the week's much-awaited list of Netflix's top 10 movies trending globally

The best time of the year is finally here. Christmas and New Year are all about positivity, warmth and happiness. And to boost these emotions, we all love watching heartfelt festive movies with our friends and family.

Netflix is currently enjoying massive viewership on such feel-good movies, as they continue to rule Netflix's top 10 movie charts, beating every other genre. Take a look at all the trending movies this week that you can add to your watch list right away:

10. Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

Official poster for 'Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy' (Netflix)

Nic Stacey's documentary was the 6th most-watched film with a total view of 7.1 million in its first week. It is now at the last spot on the list with a viewership of 4 million. The film, released on November 20, exposes the hidden tactics and covert strategies used by the world's top brands to lock customers into an endless cycle of buying.

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru

A still from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment)

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' continues to be a fan-favorite in the latest week as well. The popular animation had 4.2 million views globally this week, while in the previous week, it recorded 7.8 million views.

8. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

A still from '13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi' (Paramount Pictures)

'13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi' by Paramount Pictures was released in cinemas in 2016. The action-thriller film, now available on Netflix has captured the attention of fans globally, raking 4.9 million views in a week.

7. Hot Frosty

'Hot Frosty' features Dustin Milligan and Lacey Chabert in romantic roles (Netflix/@petrmaur)

Love it or hate it, but you can't ignore 'Hot Frosty'. The film, despite its silly plot, has been in Netflix's top 10 list for a third week now. The Christmas rom-com film was at the No. 2 spot in the second week with 12.7 million views. It has now slipped to No. 7, with 5 million views.

6. The Hunt

Betty Gilpin in 'The Hunt' (Netflix)

The 2020 film 'The Hunt' underperformed at the box office due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The action horror film, however, is back. This week, the film became the 6th most-watched film on Netflix with 5.2 million views.

5. Daddy's Home 2

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in 'Daddy's Home 2' (Paramount Pictures/@clairefolger)

Since it's Christmas time, fans are revisiting some old Christmas flicks on the streaming platforms. 2017's comedy film 'Daddy's Home 2' by Paramount Pictures is being enjoyed by Netflix users this season. The film had 5.3 million views this week.

4. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

A still from 'Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa' (DreamWorks Animation)

'Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa' entered Netflix's top 10 list the previous week grabbing the No 8 position with 3.8 million views. This week, the 2008 animated film has stepped up to claim No. 4 spot, with a whopping 6.1 million views.

3. The Merry Gentlemen

Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson in 'The Merry Gentlemen' (Netflix)

'The Merry Gentlemen' premiered on November 20 and was an instant hit on Netflix, grabbing No 1 spot on the list in the first week of its release. Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray starrer Christmas movie has now slipped to the third spot with a viewership of 9.8 million in the second week.

2. Spellbound

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

With 8.5 million views, 'Spellbound' was at No. 3 position in its first week. In its second week, the film has witnessed a significant rise in its viewership. At 15.3 million views, the animated movie climbed to No. 2 position on the list.

1. Our Little Secret

Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, and Katie Baker in 'Our Little Secret' (Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan starrer 'Our Little Secret' opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. However, it became the most-watched film on Netflix in its first week of release, with an impressive 32.4 million views.