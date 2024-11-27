'Our Little Secret’ Review: Lindsay Lohan's movie is a secret Netflix should have kept to itself

Lindsay Lohan starrer 'Our Little Secret' is a Christmas rom-com movie premiered on November 27

Lindsay Lohan is back again with another Netflix holiday movie, and honestly, at this point, it's starting to feel like a Christmas tradition. 'Our Little Secret' is part of her multi-movie deal with Netflix, which began with 'Falling for Christmas' in 2022, followed by 'Irish Wish' in March of this year. These three movies have one thing in common- they all are rom-coms. Unfortunately, with each film, the warmth and charm seem to fade, leaving fewer genuine smiles behind.

In 'Our Little Secret', Lohan plays Avery, who visits her boyfriend, Cameron's (Jon Rudnitsky) family for Christmas. But when she finds out that her ex-boyfriend, Logan (Ian Harding) is dating Cameron's sister, Cassie (Katie Baker), she decides to hide their romantic history. The initial awkwardness between the two, followed by them pairing up to keep their secret intact stretches out to absurd levels.

Good luck finding romance or comedy in 'Our Little Secret'

Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, and Katie Baker in 'Our Little Secret' (Netflix)

I love Christmas movies for their light-hearted moments infused with love, hope and fun. I had my popcorns ready as soon as 'Our Little Secret' premiered on Netflix. But oh boy, the disappointment I felt by the end is something I struggle to put into words.

How bad could it be, you may ask! Well, it's a rom-com movie, with, no awe-worthy romance and literally not a single scene that could make you chuckle, let alone ignite a laughter. Every potential comic scene falls flat and even Lindsay Lohan's could save it.

There's absolutely no chemistry between any of the couples. The cast radiates no energy, and it feels like they’re just there to read their lines, rushing to wrap up and go home. Never thought I would say this, but 'Hot Frosty' should be a lesson on how to ignite some strong emotions even if the plot is extremely silly.

'Our Little Secret' is a total cringe fest

Dan Bucatinsky and Kristin Chenoweth in 'Our Little Secret' (Netflix)

Even if I try too hard to find some positive aspects of the film, I would fail. Kristin Chenoweth is the only bright energy in the film as she plays Cameron’s overly critical mother, Erica. But it doesn't make up for the bad writing and dull performances. Be it Avery getting stoned or Logan catching the two elders making out, 'Our Little Secret' continues to deliver one cringe scene after the other and I regret why I didn't give up on it sooner.

Lohan fails to bring out her charm amid movie’s confusing tone and lackluster script. All the characters are quite bland and don't add warmth to the narrative. So, if you were planning to watch it this holiday season, be ready for major disappointment. Or else, skip this and go back to watching some classic Christmas flicks.

