'Mary' Review: Even Anthony Hopkins can't save Netflix's flawed biblical thriller

'Netflix's attempt to retell Mary's story on Netflix falls short of expectations

Netflix has picked the right time to release its latest biblical film 'Mary'. Christmas season is all about nostalgia, spirituality and warmth, so what could be better than revisiting the story of Jesus's birth! Directed by DJ Caruso, 'Mary' reimagines the life of Virgin Mary, starting from her young days to her marriage, the birth of Jesus, and beyond.

We don't get to see biblical movies too often, primarily due to their sensitive nature. Filmmakers need to get their facts checked while being cautious not to offend religious sentiments, especially when taking cinematic liberties. But Caruso takes the risk to showcase the journey of Mary in a way that has rarely been attempt on screen before. But despite huge aspirations, the film misses the opportunity due to more than one reasons.

Creative liberty in 'Mary' is a massive misfire

Noa Cohen in a still from 'Mary' (YouTube/@netflix)

'Mary' kicks off with on an interesting note with Mary's parents praying for a child and being promised one by angel Gabriel. Decision to give a glimpse of Mary's early life is a rare, unique and interesting choice. So far so good.

Our discomfort begins with the movie's heavy use of fictionalized dramatizations, including the initial meet-up of between Mary and Joseph that feels more like a modern romance than an ancient tale. Even the portrayal of Gabriel and other celestial elements feels like a misstep. Gabriel is shadowy and mysterious figure, which is very different from the bright and glorious angel usually linked to the ancient tale. In several moments, it feels as if we have stepped into a horror story.

The film skips the uplifting tone of Mary’s story to give it a darker tone, which actually feels a little out of place. Even the attempt to engage us with thrilling elements don't seem to work. The otherwise engaging story has been spoiled by unnecessary creative liberities, lack of its ability to balance authenticity, thus diluting the emotional impact of the epic story.

Performances do little to elevate our interest in 'Mary'

Noa Cohen and Ido Tako in 'Mary' (Netflix)

'Mary' has been under fire for its casting choice amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The film features several Israeli actors, including Noa Cohen, who plays the titular role of Mary. If we keep the chatter aside, 22-year-old Cohen does deliver a nuanced performance, balancing the innocence and inner strength of the character. Mila Harris as young Mary is too good in her role. But even though Mary is the central character, the script doesn't allow Cohen to fully explore Mary's emotional depth.

Her charm is eventually lost in the uneven casting, with Anthony Hopkins being the only standout star. He passionately brings Kind Herod's paranoia and cruelty to life. Sadly, his gripping performance does little to elevate the film's disjointed narrative. The entire subplot around his obsessive search for Jesus could have used a little more intensity and thrill.

Wrapping up this review, we just have to say that for a story as timeless and poignant as Mary’s, this Netflix film truly misses the mark.

'Mary' is now available to stream on Netflix