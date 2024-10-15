'NCIS: Origins is so damn good!' CBS's young Gibbs prequel show has fans clamoring for more

CBS's 'NCIS: Origins' follows young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team as they tackle challenging cases

Contains spoilers for 'NCIS: Origins'

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA: Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) has returned and is grabbing major headlines in CBS's new series, 'NCIS: Origins.' Set in 1991, the police procedural series is the prequel to the 'NCIS' franchise and will dive deeper into the origins of fan-favorite character Gibbs.

The premiere episodes skillfully establish Gibbs's new universe as he enters the NIS Camp Pendleton office and meets his team led by Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). On the surface, Gibbs appears to be any ordinary man, but deep down, he is dealing with the pain of losing his family, which often translates into anger as seen in the first episode.

'NCIS: Origins' strikes the perfect balance between mystery and emotion

'NCIS: Origins' stars Austin Stowell in the lead role (@cbs)

Due to the popularity of 'NCIS', I was confident that the prequel 'NCIS: Origins' would be appreciated and admired, owing to the introduction of fan-favorite characters, and the premiere episodes did not disappoint. I appreciate how well the show balances the personal stakes with the central mystery. Mike's hidden investigation adds a genuine sense of tension and mystery to the show.

I am confident that this mystery will be an important plot point for future episodes since there are signs that it may be related to Gibbs's wife and daughter's deaths. The first two episodes seem like a strong start to the highly anticipated series, as they expertly establish the characters' dynamics and how that might impact the future plotline. Given their tough start, I'm particularly interested in how Gibbs and Lala Dominguez's (Mariel Molino) dynamics will play out in future episodes.

Fans shower 'NCIS: Origins' with love and admiration

Kyle Schmid in a still from 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

As soon as 'NCIS: Origins' premiered, fans raced to X to show their love and support for the prequel series.

A fan said, "Wait that intro gave me chills i’m sat."

Another excited fan remarked, "#NCISOrigins is so damn good! Loving the entire cast so far. #NCIS season 22 has started off with an interesting twist as well."

Raving about Molino's character Lala a fan said, "LALA DOMINGUEZ IS A WHOLE MOOD."

A fan added, "Wow! Already such intrigue! This has greatly exceeded my expectations. Gibbs: “The louder my gut screams the bigger the monster who waits.” The intensity is there. The mannerisms. So good."

"I'm so upset people don't want to watch #NCISOrigins because NCISHawaii was canceled. It looks amazing!!! I'm so excited!!! I love a great backstory," said an elated fan.

Another fan commented, "The moment #NCISOrigins went "this is a story of her," was the moment I knew I was in. Gibbs can come along for the ride too, I'm here for HER."

Referring to the banter between Lala and Gibbs a fan said, "The acting and chemistry in this scene have me DIZZY."

How to stream 'NCIS: Origins'?

Austin Stowell in 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

