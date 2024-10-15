Who plays Leroy Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins'? Star has actually appeared in the NCIS franchise already

Here's a look at the lead cast of 'NCIS: Origins' appearing as young 'NCIS' characters

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: CBS drams 'NCIS' has been a staple show for American households for years. The military police procedural drama continues to run strong despite lead star Mark Harmon's exit after the 19th season. The good news is, that Harmon is returning as narrator and executive producer of the beloved show's much-awaited prequel 'NCIS: Origins'.

The show will dive into the early days of Harmon's character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, back in 1991, when he kicked off his career at NCIS Camp Pendleton. This prequel is exciting as it's the first to center around an original character's backstory. But here's a twist- To play the younger versions of the 'NCIS' cast, fresh faces have been introduced. So, before tuning in to 'NCIS: Origins', take a look at who's playing who:

Austin Stowell as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Austin Stowell in 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

39-year-old American actor Austin Stowell will take on the lead role in 'NCIS: Origins', stepping in for Mark Harmon as the younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Born and raised in Connecticut, Stowell began his acting career with television as he starred in 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager' in 2009.

In 2010, he appeared as PFC James Winston in an episode of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'. He first rose to fame with his role as Kyle Connellan in Morgan Freeman starrer 'Dolphin Story' in 2011, followed by its sequel in 2014. In 2021, he made waves by playing the lead in 'The Hating Game'.

Kyle Schmid as Special Agent Mike Franks

Kyle Schmid in 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

Actor Kyle Schmid steps into the role of Special Agent Mike Franks in 'NCIS: Origins'. This character was established as Gibbs's mentor and former partner in 'NCIS'. In the prequel, Franks is a seasoned agent and team leader.

Schmid was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. He recently made a buzz for playing Moses in the Netflix sci-fi miniseries 'The I-Land'. He also had a recurring role in ABC's 'Big Sky'.

Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland

Diany Rodriguez in 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

Remember Special Agent Vera Strickland from the original 'NCIS' series? Roma Maffia made the guest appearance as Vera in 'NCIS' Season 11 Episode 3. She also had a minor role as DHS Agent Garcia in 'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 in 2017. This forgotten character takes the spotlight in the prequel.

Puerto Rico-born actress Diany Rodriguez has been listed as a main cast member, playing Agent Vera. She is described as a tough, no-nonsense agent. Rodriguez's most recent and notable project includes James Wan's horror series 'Teacup' where she plays Valeria Shanley.

Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez

Mariel Molino in 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

Mariel Molino is set to play Special Agent Lala Dominguez. This newly introduced character is described as a former Marine determined to stand out in the male-dominated workplace.

San Diego-based Mariel Molino first rose to fame with FOX's popular series 'Glee'. Most recently, she starred in ABC's 'Promised Land' in 2022 and Freeform's 'The Watchful Eye' in 2023.

Tyla Abercrumbie as Officer Mary Jo Sullivan

Tyla Abercrumbie in 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

Tyla Abercrumbie has been cast as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan in 'NCIS: Origins'. Her character is briefly described as the self-dubbed "Head Secretary in Charge."

Abercrumbie is best known for her recurring role as Nina Williams in all six seasons of Showtime's 'The Chi'. She is also recognized for her appearance on NBC's 'The Shrink'.

How to stream 'NCIS: Origins'?

"NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid)," reads the official synopsis for 'NCIS: Origins'.

It is the sixth installment in the 'NCIS' franchise and serves as the prequel of the original series. The series is scheduled to premiere on Monday, October 14, at 10 pm ET, on CBS. It will be available to stream on Paramount+.

'NCIS: Origins' trailer