It’s a grown-up Missy in new ‘Georgie & Mandy First Marriage’ Season 2 trailer

The character's role became prominent, given her importance to Georgie's story

It's a grown Missy in ' Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Return' as CBS unveiled the new promo. Season 2 of the hit series focused on prioritizing the duo's future with Georgie as a tire entrepreneur, and Mandy is focused on getting her career back on track.

In a new promo for episode 3 titled "A Will and a Dead Man’s Wife", Reagan Revord reprises her role as George and Mary's only daughter, and the flashforward is her looking grown-up in what appears to be an animated conversation with her mom, Georgie. The character was a recurring guest star, and her role in Season 2 became prominent, given her importance to Georgie's story. The official logline for episode 3 reads, "Georgie is not ready for his mother to start dating again; Jim and Audrey struggle to make their wills."

Earlier, Revord spoke of returning as Missy in season 2. "I love her so much, especially because I view her very much like 9-year-old me," she told TVInsider. "And so, it feels kind of like — I’m very protective of Missy,” Revord shared. “And so, I love her to death, and she is such a fun character to play, and I know her so well. So, I will always love to return to Missy."

Missy will certainly not be the key focus in Season 2, with the larger focus on Georgie and Mandy. Showrunner Steve Holland addressed the question surrounding their divorce. When asked if he knew when the divorce would be, 'I don’t. I think it’s good. We know some things that are floating out there," he told Deadline.

"It’s not like how it was with Young Sheldon. We knew when George Sr. died. It was when Sheldon was 14 that he went to Caltech. We know some things that are going to happen in the story of Georgie, but we don’t know when. That gives us a lot of freedom to sort our way through and find a way to get those points in a way that will feel natural and surprising. The fact that you know it’s gonna happen is like a sword hanging over their relationship. You don’t know when, but you know at some point it’s gonna drop."

There's enough to unpack in Season 2. But for now, it's safe to say, fans will be curious about Missy when she pops up in episode 3.