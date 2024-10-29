'The Voice': Why Reba McEntire should have picked Creigh Riepe over Lauren-Michael Sellers

'The Voice' contestants Creigh Riepe and Lauren-Michael Sellers took the stage with a moving rendition of 'You Will Be Found' from Dear Evan Hansen

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' contestants Lauren-Michael Sellers and Creigh Riepe faced off in an electrifying battle that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Both singers brought their unique styles and raw emotions to the stage, but the coach made a surprising choice that left many questioning their decision. Reba McEntire, known for her keen eye for talent, overlooked Creigh's undeniable skills and instead advanced Lauren.

The duo took the stage with a moving rendition of 'You Will Be Found' from Dear Evan Hansen. Creigh poured his heart into the performance, showcasing not only his vocal prowess but also his ability to convey profound emotion. He masterfully maintained control of his pitch, effortlessly blending power with tenderness, and delivered an interpretation that was both emphatic and moving. Every note he sang seemed to connect with the audience, drawing them into the story he was telling. As the performance unfolded, it became clear that Creigh had truly dominated the battle. His passionate delivery and emotional depth made a lasting impression, and it felt like he could have easily cruised down the path to victory had Reba recognized his potential. The NBC show coaches often speak about the importance of connection and artistry, and at that moment, Creigh exemplified both. Unfortunately, Reba opted to advance Lauren to the knockouts, ultimately eliminating Creigh from the competition. The result came as a shock as Reba had missed a golden opportunity to nurture a rising star.

'The Voice' contestants Lauren-Michael Sellers and Creigh Riepe competed in the battle round (@nbc)

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire embraced Snoop Dogg's guidance

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire frequently turns to Snoop Dogg for guidance when faced with tough choices among talented contestants. While Snoop usually avoids naming specific picks, this time he made a memorable recommendation: choose Lauren.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani threw her support behind Creigh Riepe, urging Reba to go with him. However, Reba followed Snoop's advice, trusting his instincts over Gwen's suggestion.

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire embraced Snoop Dogg's guidance (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' contestant Lauren-Michael Sellers shares her struggles

'The Voice' contestant Lauren-Michael Sellers moved Reba McEntire to tears as she shared her heartfelt story, clearly leaving a profound impact on the coach's decision-making. During her stunning blind audition, Lauren earned four chair turns, showcasing her incredible talent. She opened up about the struggles she faced growing up after her mother lost custody, explaining how musical theater became her refuge and ultimately saved her.

'The Voice' contestant Lauren-Michael Sellers reveals how musical theater became her refuge and ultimately saved her (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC. Catch every episode on Peacock the next day.