'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani just made the biggest mistake of the season

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani sends Felsmere to knockouts

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 battle round 3 witnessed a stirring competition between Team Gwen's Felsmere and Cozy Len. The duo took on the classic 'Summer Breeze' by Seals and Crofts, but only one would emerge victorious from this intense clash.

Unfortunately for Cozy, Gwen's decision-making faltered, ultimately eliminating him. The pairing arrangement fell flat, and their voices seemed to clash rather than blend harmoniously, like two soloists who had never learned the art of duet singing. Yet, despite the missteps, Cozy's impressive vocal range hinted at an untapped potential that could have taken him further in the competition.

In a surprising twist, Gwen chose to advance Felsmere, who had faced elimination in Season 1, even though her tone was less than stellar and her delivery often felt shouty. Gwen should have recognized Cozy's capabilities and opted to keep him instead. The choices made at that moment left fans questioning the outcome, as Cozy's talent seemed poised for greater things.

Team Gwen's Felsmere and Cozy Len compete in the battle round (@nbc)

'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani has a terrible song selection

It seems that 'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani is intentionally holding back her team's vocal prowess by assigning them challenging song choices. For her contestants Felsmere and Cozy Len, she selected tracks that simply didn't align with their unique styles. Cozy, with his smooth falsetto, needed a gentle, flowing melody to showcase his strengths, while Felsmere's smoky, jazz-inflected vocals called for a different genre entirely.

As a result, a performance riddled with missed opportunities and noticeable missteps, left both artists struggling to shine. However, the results could have been different if Gwen had chosen more fitting songs, and the disastrous outcome could have easily been avoided, allowing her talented contestants to truly demonstrate their capabilities.

Gwen Stefani gives the wrong song to Felsmere and Cozy Len (@nbc)

How 'The Voice' contestant Cozy Len was more deserving

It’s clear that Cozy Len was the more deserving contestant in the battle against Felsmere, and he should have had a rightful place in the competition. Their showdown showcased a silky smooth rendition of a classic track, where Cozy truly shone, effortlessly hitting some breathtaking high notes.

Even with the less-than-ideal song choice, Cozy managed to forge a connection with the lyrics, infusing his performance with genuine emotion and depth. His ability to convey feeling amidst the challenges only highlighted his talent and potential, leaving many wondering what could have been had he been given the chance to truly shine.

'The Voice' contestant Cozy Len should be saved from elimination (Instagram/@cozylen)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC. Catch every episode on Peacock the next day.