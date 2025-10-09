It's Jeremy Renner vs Edie Falco in Taylor Sheridan's gripping'Mayor of Kingston' Season 4 trailer

The much-awaited Season 4 of the crime thriller is set to premiere October 26 on Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan's hit crime thriller, 'Mayor of Kingstown,' is back with Season 4. The full-length trailer of the Jeremy Renner-led Paramount+ drama was released ahead of its October premiere. Renner is back as Mike McLusky, and he will now see a formidable challenge in Emmy winner Edie Falco's Nina Hobbs. The series will continue to shed light on the McLusky family's vice-like grip on power. Also joining the star duo in Season 4 are Lennie James, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hugh Dillon, Laura Benanti, Nishi Munshi, and Hamish Allan-Headley.

The latest installment sees Mike's delicate control over Kingstown turned upside down as rivals move in to fill the void left by the Russians. With gang wars threatening to derail his power plans, Mike will now have to face a solid adversary in the new warden, Hobbs.

The latest comes amid speculations about Renner's future with the show. Executive producer David C. Glasser shared more on Falco's Hobbs and how her clash with Mike will be a major storyline in the new season. "She’s making the decisions," the EP said, according to Collider. "She’s calling the shots. It isn’t Mike’s world. It’s her world, and we’re going to watch this battle between the two of them." The official logline reads, "Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past."

Season 3 ended with Renner's Mike Renner delivering a killer blow to Milo (Aiden Gillen), while the Russians were defeated. The result did come with grave consequences as the Kingstown Police Department ended up in utter tatters with Mike's brother, Kyle (Taylor Handley), arrested for shooting SWAT head honcho Sawyer (Hamish Allan-Headley). Iris (Emma Laird) is another major casualty after overdosing on pain pills following her deep involvement with Mike and the Russians.

Dillon also weighed in on the plotline of Season 4. "The blade’s sharper. The cuts go deeper," Dillon told EW about the new season. "It’s about the intricacies of human emotion under pressure, and the choices we make when we have no good choices left. The past doesn't catch up with you. It reloads. So it's coming and, in Mike's case, it is right there. And Mike isn't somebody who runs, and that's what's interesting. He stands and fights, and he's not ruled by fear or greed. So we just follow the truth of this character.”

'Mayor of Kingstown' is executive produced by Sheridan, Renner, Dillon, Glasser, Antoine Fuqaua, Michael Friedman, Ron Burkle, Christoph Schrewe, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Dave Erickson, Keith Cox, and Evan Perazzo. The latest season premieres on October 26 on Paramount+.