'Agatha All Along' has many great scenes, but it's Aubrey Plaza's tongue that steals the show

One scene from Episode 1 of 'Agatha All Along' has made Aubrey Plaza the current favorite MCU character for everyone

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Marvel's 'Agatha All Along' premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18, and one particular scene in Episode 1 has got the fans drooling over Aubrey Plaza's character.

It is an exciting time to be a Marvel fan as we see a fresh side of the superhero genre that explores witchcraft, first introduced in 'Wandavision'. 'Agatha All Along' follows the same pattern as 'Wandavision' but somehow manages to surpass it in terms of exploring a show where the lead is played by a woman. It’s safe to say that Agatha has arrived, along with her gang of witches and we can't wait to see what the upcoming episodes have in store.

Aubrey Plaza's introduction in 'Agatha All Along' is one of Marvel's best intros

Aubrey' Plaza in a still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

In Episode 1, Agatha tries to perform magic, which fails. She then goes to her basement where she meets Señor Scratchy, her rabbit companion from ‘WandaVision’. Sobbing in front of her pet, Agatha complains that what Wanda took from her is the last thing she has left. However, her moment of self-pity is short-lived as she’s interrupted by a noise.

Running up the stairs, Agatha encounters what may be the last person she expects- a kidnapped teenage girl locked in her closet. There are some contentious issues with this one, but the broad strokes reveal that Rio Vadal is a mighty witch and former lover of Agatha whose past is explored during the show. This time, Rio is far from friendly, and the two witches exchange bitter, hate-filled glances.

Rio finally clashes with Jinzo after getting goaded by Agatha to let her regain her powers to have a more fulfilling battle with her. Rio's parting words are ominous: But Agatha is not the only one who has that mark on her forehead and therefore is a candidate to become a part of the number seven from Salem. The scene takes on a sensual tone as Rio licks Agatha’s injured hand, suggesting a deep and passionate history between the two. This scene is charged with such intense sexual tension that fans can’t stop praising Aubrey Plaza for her performance.

Aubrey Plaza's hand scene sends the internet into a frenzy

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

Many users took to X to praise Aubrey Plaza’s looks and her performance in this scene, with one fan writing, "This is the sexiest scene in MCU history and it's not even close." Another fan added, "Okay enough time has passed...hottest MCU introduction and character goes to Aubrey Plaza."

One fan wrote, "AGATHA'S HAND IS LUCKIER THAN ME." "This Scene OMG," wrote one excited fan.

Another fan said, "Aubrey Plaza is just something else, she is just perfect in Agatha All Along."

