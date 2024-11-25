'Married to Medicine’ star Damon Kimes hit with cheating allegations on Bravo show

'Married to Medicine' star Damon Kimes and his wife Heavenly Kimes have been married for 27 years

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Damon Kimes and Heavenly Kimes's marriage is a hotly debated topic among the cast members! In the first episode of 'Married to Medicine' Season 11, Lateasha 'Sweet Tea' Lunceford decided to sort out things with Heavenly's husband Damon.

"Hey, Damon can I talk to you real quick. This is what has been going on ok your wife has made very disparaging nasty comments to me. I never said you directly cheated on her. I never said that. I don't think you are a bad guy. I'm just saying she ran her mouth so much to the point I repeated something that she told me," Lateasha told Damon, to which he replied, "I won't hold anything against you."

"What bothered me was you know me. You know my spirit. My wife doesn't know me she could say stuff she could perceive me whatever but you know me cause we hung out. You hesitated like you don't know me," Damon told Dr Gregory Lunceford.

"I was pretty upset when I spoke to Greg in New York about the things his wife said. I know he knows my character. All I wanted him to do was say yeah, you are a good guy. I wanted validation of our friendship," Damon shared in a private confessional.

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 stars Damon Kimes and Heavenly Kimes have been married for over two decades (@bravo)

'Married to Medicine' star Heavenly Kimes lashes out at Lateasha Lunceford

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 Episode 1 showcased a clash between Heavenly Kimes and Lateasha Lunceford. During a heated confrontation, Heavenly told Lateasha, "You said he said he was a cheater."

Lateasha defended her husband Gregory by saying, "He never said that, he never said that." Soon after, Heavenly said," But you said that," to which Lateasha responded, "I never said that."

In the blink of an eye, the Whitnik organized by Simone Whitmore and her husband Cecil Whitmore turned into a big mess as Heavenly and Lateasha began hurling curses at each other, prompting other cast members to step in and help de-escalate the situation.

'Married to Medicine' star Heavenly Kimes calls out Lateasha Lunceford (@bravo)

'Married to Medicine' star Lateasha Lunceford made claims Damon Kimes cheated on Heavenly Kimes

During an Instagram live session, Lateasha Lunceford, one of the cast members of 'Married to Medicine' suggested that Damon Kimes had cheated on his wife Heavenly Kimes and shed light on former castmate Mariah Huq's receipts.

“We know that your husband has cheated on you. You even told me, Heavenly, that when Mariah said that she had receipts on Damon, you believed Mariah … That leads me to believe that he has cheated. But you know what, it’s okay. You ‘gon stick by your man. That is fine. A lot of y’all will, and that’s okay," Lateasha said.

'Married to Medicine' star Lateasha Lunceford made claims Damon Kimes cheated on his wife (@Bravo)

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 airs every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.