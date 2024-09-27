Who stars in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7? Meet the hopeless romantics on a quest for true love

'Love is Blind' Season 7 cast includes military veterans, scientists, a lawyer, a journalist, and even the first sibling duo

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love is Blind' Season 7 is just around the corner, featuring a fresh cast of 29 singles ready to discover love in a modern world devoid of conventional dating methods. Aged between 27 and 37, this Netflix show brings a group of hopeless romantics ready to make deep connections without seeing each other.

The Season 7 cast includes military veterans, scientists, a lawyer, a journalist, and even the first sibling duo entering the pods to begin a journey of a lifetime. Notably, this group includes a significant number of Cancer zodiac signs. Prepare for intense love and tearful exchanges. With guidance from Nick and Vanessa Lachey, some singles will find themselves engaged by the end of the show. Netflix has released an explosive trailer for 'Love is Blind' season 7, offering a glimpse of the cast as well as proposals, fun moments, heated arguments, wedding vows, and heartfelt family reunions.

'Love is Blind' Season 7 full cast:

Bohdan Olinares

Bohdan Olinares, 36, is a proud immigrant and Ukrainian refugee currently working in Tech sales. He values his unique upbringing and history and is looking for someone who embraces them. A former Marine, Bohdan was previously married for five years. While he admits he once ignored red flags for love, therapy has helped him become clear about what he wants. His first deal breaker? Picky eaters. “If you’re just eating chicken nuggets all day and not open to trying other foods, then I don’t want it," he noted.

David Romero

29-year-old David Romero is a former Navy officer who spent years away from home, even missing out on a proposal due to the "logistical difficulties of long distance." Now that he has left his sailor's life behind and settled back on land, he is currently looking for someone who wants to get serious. He also wants her to respect the most important woman in his life: his mother.

Garrett Hoseman

Garrett Hoseman, a 33-year-old quantum physicist, admits he's had no luck in dating and hasn't put much effort into meeting women. After years of focusing on his career, he is now finally certain to prioritize love. He is seeking an "outdoorsy, confident, and down-to-earth woman." Interestingly, Garrett is seen in the middle of heated arguments and standing at the altar in a tuxedo. It will be intriguing to see if he ultimately finds the woman he desires.

Jason Drecchio

Jason Drecchio isn't sure if he has ever been in love before, despite spending time with women he knew weren't right for him. As a 30-year-old, he is now ready to find his soulmate and is looking for someone who is intellectual and "somewhat proper." He also desires a woman who appreciates the stable life he's built, including a successful rental business. He admits to lacking communication skills and being a "terrible texter." Jason also loves hanging out with his dogs.

Leo Braudy

Leo Braudy, 31, a successful and sophisticated art dealer, enjoys connecting with his spiritual side after work through yoga and meditation. He seeks a partner who shares his interests and appreciates his goofy jokes. While he usually gravitates toward "girly girls," he's open to leaving his usual type in the experiment. Interestingly, Leo likes making TikToks where he often does skits or asks random strangers about their opinions on art.

Nick Dorka

29-year-old Nick Dorka was also a former all-American college football player. However, he retired after his NFL dreams ended. Now, after establishing a stable real estate career and focusing on his happiness, he's ready for a new goal: finding the perfect wife. Nick doesn’t have a specific type but is attracted to women with ambition and confidence. He said, “I want someone who’s going to provide value to my life and I want to do the same for them.”

Nick Pugh

31-year-old Nick Pugh is a hopeless romantic eager to change his dating strategy and find a future wife in the pods. “I’ve only formed deep connections with women who’ve checked off the physical box,” he admits, realizing he’s been looking for “the one” through the wrong lens. Now, he seeks emotional fulfillment in a lasting relationship with someone who will embrace him and his 9-year-old son. “He’s my why,” Nick said. He often plays golf with his father and son.

Perry Slomnicki

After six months of being single in DC, Perry Slomnicki is exploring new avenues to find a lifelong partner. “It is the type of town where you get asked out on LinkedIn,” he says, indicating his disappointing experiences on dating apps. He has faced many setbacks in dating, including encountering a catfish. Despite these challenges, he remains determined to find love. While Perry comes across as outgoing, he prefers to keep his social media private.

Ramses Prashad

Ramses Prashad seeks to be “being seen and accepted as [he is].” He values vulnerability in relationships and hopes to meet a woman who shares this mindset. In the pods, he’s drawn to someone who practices empathy, as he considers listening one of his best qualities. Ramses has also been previously married. He reflected, “We just grew in different directions.” Now, four years later, he admits to having healed from the divorce and is ready to find the right woman for his life. Ramses enjoys playing with his hair and often styles it in various ways, including afro dreads or allowing his curls to grow down to his shoulders.

Ray Pottebaum

Self-made military man Ray Pottebaum has moved frequently since college, but now that he’s settled in DC, he’s ready to find a lifelong partner. “I just want people to know that I’m a complex human being,” he said, reflecting on his multiracial background. In addition to his military service, he holds degrees from Oxford and Yale. He also admits to having a love for musical theatre. He expresses his love for musical theatre, stating, "Stage presence translates to command presence." Staying dedicated to his fitness routine, he recently participated in a Spartan race.

Stephen Richardson

As a professional electrician, Stephen Richardson knows how to keep the spark alive. However, he hasn't found his lasting love beyond two years. The former Marine wants an emotionally intelligent woman to match his energy. “My type is a woman who wants you, but doesn’t need you,” he said. In addition to his love for 'Lord of the Rings', he also owns an adorable dachshund puppy.

Tamar Smith

Tamar Smith is eager to escape his “single forever” mindset after five years of solo riding. He often finds the “right one” at the “worst time." In the pods, Tamar aims to avoid past mistakes and connect with an independent woman who fits into his friend group. He’s not interested in drama queens or vegans, having had his fill of drama from his ex. “I like to be as drama-free in my life as possible,” he noted. Tamar also enjoys maintaining a healthy fitness routine and has officially dropped a pants size, from 36 to 34.

Timothee Godbee

Timothee Godbee, a self-proclaimed old soul, has always wanted marriage, making his dating life a running joke among friends. “They’re like, ‘Oh, Tim’s dating someone else this year!’ ” Despite this, he’s determined to find his soulmate, as he values family and marriage above all. Tim believes his past partners haven’t truly understood him and is seeking a confident Black woman who appreciates direct communication. Notably, his favorite football player is Stetson Bennett.

Tyler Frances

Make Tyler Frances laugh, and you'll win his heart. The 34-year-old account manager is ready for serious dating after struggling in the status-obsessed DC scene. “I’m excited about [the experiment] because it’s something different,” he said. His last relationship ended because his ex “didn’t have her life together,” so now he seeks a self-assured woman who matches his energy. Tyler often uploads TikToks highlighting his morning routine.

Alexandra Bryd

Alexandra Bryd may want a diamond, but she believes her "heart is made of gold." She has faced dishonesty in her past, having dealt with a partner who lied about his sexual orientation and another who was unfaithful. "I dated people who didn’t care about my well-being," she reflected. Still, Alexandra remains hopeful for love, especially if a “tall and fine” gentleman shows compassion and confidence. She is a fashion producer.

Ally Dawson

31-year-old Ally Dawson is attracted to “tall teddy bear men with Southern charm” but often ends up with “short bald men.” She values empathy and communication over looks and is done with situationships. Proud of her diverse background, she seeks partners who enjoy cultural exploration and trying new foods. Bonus points if he’s a fellow Potterhead! Ally often creates short videos about her skincare routines, vacations, and much more.

Ashley Adionser

Ashley Adionser is a loyal ride-or-die seeking a man who will protect her heart as fiercely as his own. Past relationships have lacked honesty, prompting her to check an ex's phone. Now, she wants a faith-driven partner who appreciates her humor and calms her anxieties. Trust and softness are essential, and a shared trip to HomeGoods could seal the deal. She is also a strong advocate of autism awareness.

Ashley Walker

Ashley Walker embraces her dual nature as a "girly girl" and an adventurous tomboy who loves sports. This dedicated middle school teacher seeks an athletic, compassionate partner who can appreciate all facets of her personality. After supporting a past partner financially, she's raised her standards and now values self-acceptance and confidence. She also likes participating in dance lessons.

Brittany Wisniewski

Brittany Wisniewski, an esthetician, and environmentalist, has collected 10,000 pounds of trash with her Baltimore beach clean-up group, so she has no patience for "dating trash men." The 33-year-old is attracted to adventurous partners, including a rock star, and prefers older men who look like “blonde Vikings.” Ultimately, she seeks a committed partner who values both adventure and stability. She is also an author and has written a book called, 'Keeping Well.'

Dylan Maddox

Dylan Maddox, 30, is looking for a partner who not only understands her quirks but embraces them. As a Baltimore real estate agent, she balances her business with her artistic passions like painting and woodworking. After years of chaotic dating, she has turned her focus to self-love and inner peace. In the pods, she is looking for a “motivated and goofy” guy who can help her learn to ride a bike, making for a perfect match.

Hannah Jiles

Hannah Jiles's honesty can be seen as either a blessing or a curse in dating. After three years of being single, this self-proclaimed country girl is ready to let someone else take control. “I can’t find the love of my life from the comfort of my couch,” Hannah said. She hopes to connect with an ambitious man who shares her communication style and will become a dog dad to her pup, Luna. Additionally, Hannah has a passion for travel.

Kate Bollinger

Kate Bollinger, 35, often feels misunderstood in her single life and worries that others perceive her as crazy. “I’m way too cool,” she says, indicating that she lets people get away with everything. After spending time with emotionally unavailable men, she is ready for a genuine connection. While her sports background may lead some to perceive her as “cold,” she describes herself as a “big love bug” seeking an alpha man who will choose her.

Marrisa George

Marrisa George joins 'Love Is Blind' to find the “invisible string” to her future husband. After seven years in the Navy, she’s now a law school graduate seeking an intelligent, empathetic partner who accepts her loud burps. She’s tired of past partners falling for her looks but not getting to know her.

Monica Davis

Monica Davis's Instagram might suggest she’s an extrovert, but beneath her lively persona lies a sensitive side. She dreams of starting a family, though she has faced challenges in love, including the difficulty of forgiving a cheater. Now, she seeks someone who makes her feel “emotionally safe,” especially as a role model for her four younger sisters, who are her best friends. In her free time, she enjoys vacationing by the beach.

Morgan Moore

Morgan Moore, 33, a former pageant queen, wants others to see that she’s smarter and kinder than her appearance suggests. Tired of the superficiality of dating, she feels most men can’t match her emotional depth. “I won’t settle,” she says, advising men to “go to therapy.” She’s done with bare-minimum relationships; anyone unprepared for a genuine connection won’t make it past the first date. She frequently collaborates with beauty brands and shares insights into her skincare routine.

Nina Zafar

To win Nina Zafar's heart, you must get along with her family, including her sister Tara, who’s also joining the experiment. After a challenging breakup with her ex-fiancé, Nina is thriving and excited for her “YOLO era” on 'Love Is Blind'. She values the little things in life and seeks someone who appreciates her likes and dislikes. Additionally, she enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends.

Tara Zafar

Tara Zafar, joining her sister Nina in the pods, is no stranger to taking chances in love. From being asked out by a server to nearly relocating to Germany for an ex, this social butterfly welcomes all connections. However, her past relationships have lacked confidence and communication, often leaving her frustrated. Describing her dating life as "bland," Tara is eager to let Love Is Blind add some excitement.

Taylor Krausein

Taylor Krausein has focused on self-improvement before seeking a serious relationship, inspired by her parents' 35-year marriage. Now, she’s ready to transition from "me time" to "we time" with a kind, intellectually curious partner. While she typically prefers tall, athletic men, she believes the key to her heart lies in someone who appreciates her mind.

Jenny Arisizabal

Jenny Arisizabal is frustrated with the DC dating scene. “This is my last and final shot. I’m going to have to move after this,” she jokes. She’s looking for a nurturing partner who matches her energy and values the effort women put into dating. Determined to find “the one,” she’s willing to take her time. If he has a bit of swag or nerdy charm, she’s in for a second date. “I want it to last forever.,” she says.

“Love Is Blind” Season 7 will premiere on Netflix with the first six episodes on Oct. 2. Episodes 7-9 will be available on Oct. 9, followed by Episodes 10 and 11 on Oct. 16, and the finale on Oct. 23.