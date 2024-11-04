‘Love is Blind’ star Marissa George's mother raises more red flags over Ramses Prashad

'Love is Blind' star Marissa George's mother told Ramses Prashad he must sign

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love is Blind' star Marissa George captivated viewers not just for her journey to love but also with the financial challenges surrounding her relationship. During a conversation with her mother on the show, Marissa's mother expressed some stern opinions about her daughter's then-fiancé, Ramses Prashad. She informed him he would have to sign a prenuptial agreement to ensure that when Marissa eventually became famous and started earning more than ever before, her ex wouldn’t be entitled to a single dollar. This demand for a prenup raised many questions among fans regarding Marissa's career and financial situation.

Marissa is in the early stages of her career as an attorney, having recently graduated from law school. She has begun her legal career at Jackson Lewis PC, a reputable law firm located in Baltimore, Maryland. After completing her law degree at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Marissa is now diving into her first role in the legal field. It often takes several years of advancement within a law firm, moving from junior associate to senior associate or partner, to earn high salaries as attorneys. After passing the bar, Marissa will need several years to establish herself and accumulate substantial earnings. Although she has good future earning prospects, her current earnings do not reflect the degree of wealth that concerns her mother. Vanessa, Marissa's mother, expressed strong concerns about Ramses' financial background and education, stating that he wouldn't be able to "keep up" with her daughter as she continued growing in her career. It's worth debating whether this was the stage when a prenuptial agreement would be necessary for Marissa. For Vanessa, though, the prenup may not have as much to do with Marissa's current income as it has to do with protecting her daughter as she moves up in the high-stakes world of law.

Signing a pre-nuptial before the wedding was ‘Love is Blind’ star Marissa’s mother’s idea

'Love is Blind' Season 7 featured one of the most talked-about figures, Marissa George's mother, Vanessa. The very second she met Ramses, Marissa's fiancé, Vanessa made her doubts very well known. She questioned his background and education and financial situation and whether those might make him unsuitable for her daughter. One of her biggest requests was a prenuptial agreement before the 'I do's.'

Vanessa then claimed that her prenup suggestion stemmed from concern for Marissa's financial future. Given that Marissa was still in the early stages of her legal career, her mother aimed to protect any potential earnings she might acquire as she progressed in her profession. Vanessa viewed Ramses as being less financially stable and lacking the professional background she envisioned for her daughter. For this reason, she praised the prenuptial agreement as a measure that would ensure Marissa's hard work and future success were protected if the marriage did not work out

Throughout most of the season, Marissa tried to balance her mother's wishes with her feelings for Ramses. However, the debate over the prenuptial agreement raised a significant question about how compatible Marissa and Ramses truly were, whether regarding finances or long-term goals. While Marissa respected her mother's concerns, the prenup became a contentious point in her storyline throughout the series.

'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George 's mother wanted her to sign a pre-nup (Instagram/@rissa.george)

Why did ‘Love is Blind’ star Marissa George attend law school after military service?

After serving seven years in the US Navy, 'Love is Blind' star Marissa George felt compelled to attend law school for several reasons. Her military experience provided her with structure and leadership while honing skills that are essential in a legal career. During her time in the Navy, Marissa held positions as a Naval Surface Warfare Officer, where she oversaw teams, navigated complex systems, and supported her fellow service members through challenging times. This experience ignited her passion for serving others but in a different capacity.

She chose to attend law school because she saw it as a pathway to making a difference in people's lives through the application of the law and various legal agencies. Becoming a lawyer would mean working with justice and helping people get through their respective legal battles. It also gave Marissa a secure career path, as her military service opened doors to a meaningful career in public service.

