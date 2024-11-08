'Love Is Blind' alum Taylor Krause reveals surprising 'red flags' about Garrett Josemans

Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans were one of the most loved couples 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During a recent episode of the 'Not Skinny but Not Fat' podcast, 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 alum Taylor Krause opened up about her relationship with her husband, Garrett Josemans, highlighting some unexpected red flags. Taylor revealed that they had briefly considered moving to San Diego to be closer to her family and had even made plans for a West Coast wedding after tying the knot on the East Coast. As time went on, it became clear that Garrett felt more comfortable being near his own family, which led them to reconsider and abandon the idea of moving.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the interview came when Taylor let slip that Garrett is still loyal to castmate Nick Thompson, who found himself at the center of controversy this season over his behavior against his fiancée, Hannah Jiles. While Garrett wanted to stand up for Nick, Taylor hinted that this friendship revealed Garrett's ambition for fame—something she described as a "red flag." Since then, Taylor's honesty about Garrett's fame-seeking behavior went viral. Now, Taylor and Garrett are in Fredericksburg, with plans to eventually settle in Washington, DC, though Taylor's remarks left listeners wondering just how many of their original plans might continue to change.

'Love Is Blind’ star Taylor Krause was hesitant to reveal about her ethnicity to Garrett Josemans

On 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Taylor Krause was initially apprehensive about sharing her Chinese heritage with her fiancé, Garrett Josemans. Her hesitation stemmed from a simple yet compelling reason: to stay true to the show's purpose of promoting love that isn't based on judgments by appearance.



Reflecting on this decision, Taylor explained, "I didn't really think long and hard about if I was going to bring up my ethnicity, just making sure I wasn't slipping in anything."

'Love Is Blind’ star Taylor Krause's parents were ‘reluctant’ to marriage with Garrett Josemans

Taylor Krause and Garrett addressed issues surrounding marriage from their families. Garrett's mother was skeptical about their relationship and felt that the couple might be rushing things.



However, Garrett was determined to marry Taylor regardless. He told her that no matter what his family said, he would never give up on their love and was committed to marrying her. Meanwhile, Taylor's parents were not any different, expressing "reluctance" to such a quick forward motion toward marriage but trusting their daughter to know whether she was making the right decision.

When are ‘Love is Blind’ stars Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans planning their big wedding?

Both Taylor and Garrett have felt torn about having a big wedding ceremony. While they are legally married already, Taylor had once envisioned a West Coast celebration for her family in San Diego as their initial private ceremony took place on the East Coast.

Taylor said the two have decided against a big wedding for now. As the two started considering logistics, she explained that it started to feel "just too much" especially with Garrett wanting to stay close to his family and growing businesses on the East Coast. Instead, the two are currently moving to Fredericksburg, Virginia, with plans to soon move to Washington, D.C.