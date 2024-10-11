'Love Is Blind' star Garrett Josemans's new look sparks speculation about relationship

Garrett Josemans has uploaded a new look on social media, sparking speculation about post-show life among fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans of 'Love is Blind' Season 7 are very curious to know if Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause are still together or not. Different indications showed that probably they still are together, despite the fact that the season was not over yet. The latest one is that Garrett has once again uploaded a new look on social media that sparked speculation about post-show life among fans. During New York Fashion Week, he made his debut with a lot more unruly, long locks and stubble, and almost immediately after, his followers began posting about his "glow-up," saying that's the look of a happy man involved.

Lately, Garrett's actions on Instagram have created so much talk, especially with the photos he posted with Taylor from the show, which indirectly hinted at the possibility that the two of them are indeed in a relationship. Of course, they haven't come out publicly to state that their status is confirmed, but excited fans can't help but hope that what they showed people on the show will tell it all. With the show going on, viewers will be curious to see more about what happens between the two regarding their pod connection.

Garrett Joseman is scared of 'not getting' Taylor Krause’s father's blessings

In Season 7 in 'Love is Blind', Garrett expressed concerns that he might not be able to win Taylor's father and get his approval over their marriage. Talking over at dinner with Taylor, he communicated that he really holds him in high esteem and dreaded the possibility that he might not get blessing from him.

He said that the possibility of Taylor's father not granting the relationship his blessing is what "crushes" Garrett because he is so eager to be with her. He told Taylor, "I know how much it means to get your father's blessing. So just the possibility of not getting it scares the s**t out of me because I just wanna be with you so bad."

Despite this fear, Garrett was still so positive about his decision to marry Taylor. He knew that her father would have something against the relationship since they hardly spent a lot of time with each other. He told Taylor that he was ready to take the journey and continue the relationship by any means despite their families's interests.

Taylor Krause initially hid her ethnicity from Garrett Josemans

In 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Taylor Krause deliberately didn't reveal her ethnicity during the first interaction in the pods. Being an Asian woman, Taylor wanted to give Garrett a clean slate; that's giving him a chance to love her for who she is and not because of any preconceived notions about her being an Asian. She felt this move was in line with the experiment that the show conducted to prove whether true love could indeed be blind.

Taylor explained her reasons for making this choice, saying, "In the pods, it was the only opportunity for him to get to love me for just the merits of me and not have ethnicity tied to it." She thought this would make the connection with Garrett more profound and authentic, free from stereotypes and assumptions.

Garrett was shocked when he later discovered Taylor's choice. He called her motives into question; identified her as "calculated" and said it felt like she was constructing an image for him. That landed him in trouble, but Taylor understood where Garrett was coming from. Looking back over their conversation, she said, "When Garrett called me calculated, it was a punch in the gut because I didn't know how to do this whole thing."

