How Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans became the 'Love Is Blind' fans' favorite couple

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale stars Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans have become fans' favourite

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 couple Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans exchanged vows in the finale, and appear to still be thriving together. Their relationship was marked by numerous ups and downs, yet they’ve emerged stronger, showcasing the resilience of true love, even in the unpredictable world of reality TV.

Just weeks before their wedding, Taylor and Garrett faced a significant challenge that could have derailed their romance. Garrett's decision to respond to a text from his ex-girlfriend raised red flags, leading to a cascade of misunderstandings and lies. Despite this turmoil, the couple demonstrated remarkable maturity by addressing their issues head-on. They took the time to communicate openly and worked through their feelings, eventually finding a way to forgive each other. As they navigated the rocky waters of their relationship, Taylor and Garrett's chemistry shone through, captivating fans and proving that love can conquer obstacles. Their ability to overcome adversity and emerge stronger together has turned their story into a modern-day fairytale, earning them a cherished spot as fan favorites. The viewers can expect the couple to reveal more detail about their romance on the upcoming reunion.

Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans received parents' blessings

'Love Is Blind' stars Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans were initially worried about securing their parents' blessings for their relationship. Concerns about potential disapproval loomed large over their decisions. However, everything shifted once their parents witnessed the genuine love and connection between Taylor and Garrett.

In a surprising turn, Taylor's father, who had been hesitant to participate in filming, met Garrett on camera and ultimately gave his seal of approval. This pivotal moment not only showcased the strength of their bond but also transformed any lingering doubts into overwhelming support. As a result, Taylor and Garrett were embraced with love and encouragement from both families, solidifying their journey together.

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause enjoy sweet date ahead of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause enjoyed a dreamy date just before their wedding day, renting out Artechouse for a private celebration. The couple reveled in the enchanting atmosphere, making unforgettable memories together. Garrett even took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos, capturing the magic of the moment and reflecting on their beautiful journey.

'Love Is Blind' star wrote in the caption, "Could not have thought of a better way to close out this journey between two scientists in love than renting out @artechouse for a to-ourselves date night in this beautiful, wild, and interactive exhibit." The couple explored every corner, delighting in the interactive stations, and were dragged out of place.

