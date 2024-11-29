'Love Is Blind' alum Stephen Richardson teases new romance after 'sleep text' scandal

'Love Is Blind' alum Stephen Richardson is currently enjoying his life in Washington DC

'Love Is Blind' alum Stephen Richardson is currently enjoying his life in Washington DC after facing huge backlash following his cheating scandal. The Netflix show star has seemingly moved on with his new girlfriend after Monica Davis ended their relationship due to his sleep-texting another woman. Stephen took to Instagram to make his relationship official, sharing a series of cozy, cuddled-up photos with his new girlfriend. He notably ditched tagging her profile in the post probably to keep away from his critics from finding her social media account.

He simply wrote in the caption, "Life lately." Stephen's Netflix co-stars including, Leo Braudy, Tim Drake Godbee, Tyler Francis, and Ramses Prashad, expressed their surprise while congratulating him on his new relationship. However, some critics speculated in the comment section if Stephen's new girlfriend was the woman with whom he had cheated on Monica. However, there’s no indication that his new girlfriend was the one he had sent "dirty kink" text messages to because he has recently claimed that he hadn't been in contact with her.

What was in 'Love Is Blind' alum Stephen Richardson's 'sleep text'?

'Love Is Blind' alum Monica Davis was devastated when a woman's text appeared on Stephen Richardson's phone. However, she discovered more shocking text when she scrolled through the messages. Stephen claimed that he texted the woman only one time and never met her in person but Monica had a different story.

Monica claimed that there were a lot of text messages which proved it was not a one-time thing. Although she didn't remember the whole text, Monica claimed that it was mostly sexual. She recalled one of the texts which read, "No one's ever been able to satisfy my kinks the way you do."

'Love Is Blind' alum Stephen Richardson takes accountability for his cheating scandal

'Love Is Blind' alum Stephen Richardson admitted during the premiere of the Netflix show that he had cheated in previous relationships, making it clear that it was the right time for Monica Davis to walk away. Instead, she decided to give Stephen a chance only to be left heartbroken. Stephen has since regretted his action and apologized to Monica.

During the reunion of Season 7, he acknowledged that he should not have "entertained the conversation." He had also sent an apology letter to Monica's parents. He has also been working on himself and attending therapy. Stephen also insisted, "I understand that I completely messed up. How much more responsibility do I have to take?"

Is Netflix star Stephen Richardson's ex Monica Davis dating anyone?

'Love Is Blind' star Monica Davis has moved on from her ex-fiancé, Stephen Richardson, with a mystery man. She debuted her new romance shortly after the Season 7 reunion aired, sharing a photo of her new beau as he cheered her on from the audience. However, she also teased that she would share more details about her romance in the future.

Monica has recently celebrated her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, with her boyfriend and shared a series of cozy selfies with him. She noted alongside the photo, "Everything happens for a reason. I love you so much," teasing a happy and healthy relationship.