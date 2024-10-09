'Love Is Blind': Stephen Richardson's sleazy 'addiction' devastates 'sugar mama' Monica Davis

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 couple Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis's romance has recently taken a shocking turn after an expose of the cheating scandal. Stephen Richardson is currently enjoying his newfound fame and job in Washington, DC.

He has recently visited South Philadelphia with his friends and has been documenting his journey on his social media. However, Stephen has betrayed Monica's trust and their relationship. He continued X-rated sleep texting to another woman filled with fetishes and c***ing despite being engaged to Monica. Stephen has shown he can't remain loyal, revealing a pattern of serial cheating. He once confessed to Monica about "flirting with intention" in previous relationships. He was the biggest red flag since the beginning but Monica decided to give me a fair chance. She hoped for change and took a chance on him, only to discover it was her biggest mistake. Monica split up with Stephen as soon as she found out about his cheating scandal and kicked him out of her apartment.

'Love Is Blind' stars Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis parted ways (@netflix)

Was Monica Davis Stephen Richardson's sugar mama?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Monica Davis was definitely Stephen Richardson's sugar mama for at least a period of time they lived together. The ex-couple has a huge financial difference and Stephen was fired from his job after he went to film the Netflix show.

Monica was supportive of Stephen and stepped in to take his financial responsibility. She paid for his expenses until he cheated on her. Unlike many, Monica didn't let Stephen's misdeeds slide as she insisted he repay her before he packed his bags and left her home.

Monica Davis takes Stephen Richardson's financial responsibilities (@netflix)

Is 'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson a clout chaser?

'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson radiated clout-chaser vibes, showing a clear preference for fame over genuine connection. The Netflix show contestant's ambition for popularity overshadowed any desire for commitment, making him a risky partner from the start.

Stephen didn't hesitate to betray Monica as soon he found the opportunity, revealing that his heart was never truly in their relationship. Instead of nurturing their bond, he chased the spotlight, leaving Monica to grapple with the reality of his betrayal. The Netflix producers could have spared the heartbreak by digging deeper into the contestant's past.

'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson betrayal was exposed on camera (@netflix)

