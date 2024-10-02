'Love Is Blind’ star Leo Braudy got on everyone's nerves by bragging about one thing you never should

Leo Braudy captured the attention of viewers and intrigued his connections on 'Love Is Blind’ with his frequent display of wealth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This season of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 features a standout participant named Leo Braudy, who is known for frequently mentioning his wealth and his family business. For those unfamiliar, Leo is the owner of Capital Art Advisory, a company he inherited from his grandparents after they both battled cancer, and he took over the management in 2015. The business specializes in high-end art, including bronze sculptures and other unique pieces, and has been a family venture for many years. With Leo at the helm, the company has grown and positioned itself as one of the major players in the art industry. Although Leo has not disclosed the exact amount of his net worth, it's clear that he is doing quite well. "I’m really fortunate to be 30 years old and not have to worry about money at all," he stated on the show. Throughout 'Love Is Blind,' he frequently mentioned that he was financially secure, often reminding his partner that he did not have to face financial struggles, and he even sported a Rolex during filming. He was raised in a wealthy family, and it appears that the family business has placed him in a very advantageous position.

This fortune only served to make him vocal about his insecurity with women, who would be more interested in him because of his money rather than him as an individual. "I grew up, like, very well-off… The business I was really blessed to inherit does, like, pretty well," he said, underlining the success of his family business. "One of my biggest insecurities is that a girl only wants me for money," Leo confessed. This is, in a way, where his emotional connection with his partner was the focal point of the show. While estimates of his net worth are truly speculative at best, what is clear is that his wealth is derivative of both his inheritance and the lucrative world of art dealing. Viewers of the Netflix show have also learned that he frequently attends major art fairs, gives lectures about investing in art, and has a book about the art business in the works. The money element has made his storyline more interesting, but Leo said he wants to use his reality TV fame to help promote emerging artists, adding, "It's not all about the money for me; it's truly about the art."

Brittany wasn't Leo's first interest on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

Hannah was the first connection he made in the pods during this season of 'Love Is Blind.' Very early in the pods, they did connect on a deeper level, and they surely had an intellectual chemistry between them. He liked her inquisitive mind and the thoughtfulness of her. They found common values and interests that just created such a strong bond between them.

In time, Hannah recognized that Nick Dorka was the right partner for her because of Leo's unwavering affection. Leo made one final attempt to hold on to his relationship with Hannah, but in the end, she opted for Nick, which shattered Leo's heart. As a result, Leo decided to concentrate on his second connection, Brittany.

Leo was first interested in Hannah (@netflix)

Are Brittany and Leo still together after 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

As of now, Brittany and Leo of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 are no longer together. While the two had an undeniable emotional connection with each other in the pods, after meeting face-to-face, the couple had several issues to work out. Brittany was infuriated that Leo only wanted to be with her once he pursued Hannah first, which was a major point of contention between them.

While Leo was excited and optimistic about their future, Brittany did not seem quite convinced. Brittany let it be known at the reunion that she wasn't ready to say "I love you" and described the encounter as "one of the most awkward moments of my life." This was the hesitation that begged for deeper doubts about their relationship.

Finally, it did not progress beyond the show. Later, it was discovered that Brittany and Leo were not among the six couples selected by the producers to continue their relationships outside the pods, and they quietly ended things after filming.