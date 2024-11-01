'Love Is Blind' star Monica Davis puts dramatic heartbreak behind her as she enters a new romance

'Love Is Blind' star Monica Davis left heartbroken after Stephen Richardson's betrayal

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion had a very special guest but the viewers might have missed noticing until Monica Davis posted photos. The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to debut her new romance with a mystery man. She shared a photo from the reunion while giving a glimpse at her sister and brother-in-law.

However, sitting beside Monica's relatives was her new boyfriend. Monica also treated fans to pictures from a romantic cruise with her boyfriend, where they were all smiles and hugs, though his face remained cleverly obscured. She teased that more details about their budding relationship are on the way.

This new relationship marks a significant turnaround for Monica, especially after the emotional rollercoaster she faced on the Netflix show. After enduring infidelity from her ex-partner, Stephen Richardson, which ultimately led to their split, it seems she’s found a fresh start and renewed happiness. Fans are undoubtedly rooting for her as she embarks on this new journey, and it looks like love might just be on her side once again.

Monica Davis's new boyfriend was among the 'Love Is Blind' reunion audience (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' star Monica Davis financially supported Stephen Richardson

'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson lost his job while filming 'Love Is Blind' and Monica Davis chimed in to help as they move in together. She took care of Stephen and his bills until he cheated on her. However, after their split, Monica demanded the money back that she lent him during their relationship. However, Stephen recently took to his Instagram Stories to reveal how much money he sent to Monica.

He claimed that he owed $235 but Monica told him to round it up to $250 for "being a piece of s**t." However, Stephen ended up sending Monica the last $400 in his bank account. He further revealed that Monica covered him for half their groceries and lunch for one day. Stephen revealed that he had money but he was trying to save his last penny until the union kicked him back to work.

'Love Is Blind' stars Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis parted ways (@netflix)

Monica Davis gets fed up with Stephen Richardson over his broken promises

'Love Is Blind' star Monica Davis was feeling frustrated with Stephen Richardson long before the cheating scandal broke. During their honeymoon in Mexico, she voiced her disappointment over Stephen's failure to keep the promises he made during their time in the pods.

She was disappointed over his neglect in bringing her the flowers he had vowed to buy. Adding to the tension, Stephen had a bewildering chat with Taylor where he expressed concerns about other women being attracted to him after the show, which only added to Monica's growing unease.

Stephen Richardson on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 (Instagram/@officialrichardson)

Are Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson still friends?

'Love Is Blind' stars Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson are far from friends following their tumultuous breakup, which created a rift that seems impossible to bridge. The fallout from their relationship has been anything but amicable, leaving little room for any semblance of camaraderie between the two.

Instead of healing, both Monica and Stephen have turned to their social media platforms to air their grievances. With a flurry of posts, they've taken shots at one another, publicly calling out their betrayals and the dramatic twists that characterized their time together.