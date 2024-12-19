‘Love Is Blind’ alum Brittany Wisniewski sparks romance with renowned rapper

‘Love Is Blind’ alum Brittany Wisniewski was previously engaged to Leo Braudy

'Love Is Blind' alum Brittany Wisniewski is off the dating market now! Brittany has been romantically linked to the famous rapper Mod Sun who recently addressed the speculations about the pair's relationship during a media interaction.

On Wednesday, December 18, the punk rock star and the reality TV star were seen enjoying dinner at Craig's which is located in Los Angeles. While talking to TMZ, Mod confirmed his relationship with Brittany. When asked about how things were going on with Brittany, Derek Ryan Smith well-known by the fans as Mod Sun replied, "Things are great." The 37-year-old musician further added, "Life is better when we’re together."

‘Love Is Blind’ alum Brittany Wisniewski is dating rapper Mod Sun (Instagram/@brittanynwisniewski, @modsun)

How did Brittany Wisniewski and Mod Sun meet?

During his latest interview with TMZ, Mod Sun shared some deep insights about his romance with Brittany Wisniewski. While walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Brittany, the 'All Night, Every Night' crooner revealed that the couple met in Washington, DC.

Later, a reporter asked Mod Sun if he was aware that Brittany had appeared on Netflix's popular dating show 'Love Is Blind'. In his response, he said, "I didn't." The two lovebirds were first linked to each other in November 2024.

At that moment, Mod and Brittany were spotted together at one of his concerts. Shortly after, the couple was photographed by paparazzi getting cozy at a bar in Los Angeles. The next day, they were photographed at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.

Mod Sun met his now-girlfriend Brittany Wisniewski in Washington (Instagram/@modsun)

Mod Sun was previously engaged to Avril Lavigne

Before sparking romance rumors with Brittany Wisniewski, Mod Sun was engaged to 'Never Growing Up' hitmaker Avril Lavigne. In February 2023, it was reported that Mod and Avril parted ways after two years together.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," an insider told People magazine at that time. It seems like these two were meant to be just not meant to last.

Mod Sun was engaged to Avril Lavigne (Instagram/@modsun)

Why happened to Brittany Wisniewski on 'Love Is Blind'?

On the other hand, when it comes to Brittany Wisniewski's love life, she got engaged to Leo Braudy during the seventh season of 'Love Is Blind.' However, the former couple pulled the plug on their romance soon after the show concluded.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Brittany shed light on her split from Leo, saying, “There wasn’t anything major that happened. Honestly, I sometimes wish there was, because maybe it would give a better explanation to why things didn’t work out. It’s really just, you know when it’s right and you just know when it’s not, and we’re better off as friends.”