'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's father's has a very chilling link to one of the world's most infamous serial killers

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Mary Cosby's birth father hails from Milwaukee and has been married to her mother, Rosalind 'Rozie' Cazares. The Bravo star is yet to reveal the identity of her birth father but she is close to her step-father, Mark Cazares. Mary has recently recalled her father as she visited Milwaukee for a cast trip.

Mary claimed she loved visiting the city because her dad was from there. However, the Bravo star then revealed her father's shocking connection to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Mary alleged that her father "actually used to live like a street away from Jeffrey Dahmer." Shocking and terrifying!

Mary's father smelled something weird when he crossed Jeffrey's home and shared it with his family. Just a week later, Jeffrey, infamous for killing and dismembering seventeen young men, was arrested, confirming their worst suspicions.

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's father didn't like her husband Robert Cosby Sr

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's stepfather, Mark Cazares, was not on board with her unconventional marriage to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr. Mark insinuated that Robert Sr was never her first choice, claiming she never truly desired to marry him. Adding fuel to the fire, her stepfather accused Robert Sr of manipulating Mary into the union.

Mary reportedly married her step-grandfather to inherit her grandmother's property. Mary has shared that her grandmother's final wish was for her to marry Robert, believing it would protect the family church and businesses after her passing. However, this union has torn her family apart, leaving her mother heartbroken and disillusioned.

Mary Cosby makes full-time 'RHOSLC' debut in Season 5

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Mary Cosby made Bravo show debut as a friend but she has recently bagged the full-time role in the latest instalment. After four seasons of stirring the pot and serving up unforgettable drama, she has undeniably earned her housewife status.

Fearless and unapologetic, Mary has always been ready to confront her castmates, boldly calling out their antics with a flair that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The Bravo show star's long-lasting friendship with Angie Katsanevas took center stage in Season 5 overshadowing her bond with other housewives.

