Cooper's interaction with Ariana in 'Landman' hints at romance, and that would be a disaster for the show

Here’s why turning Cooper and Ariana’s friendship into a romance would be a major misstep for the show

The tension in 'Landman' between Cooper and Ariana hints at a potential pairing but that might be a little too soon. On the surface, their bond is sweet, Cooper’s quiet awkwardness and Ariana’s gentle appearance will make you smile. But a romance? That could be the wrong move for a show built on grit and survival.

Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling thrives on tension, danger, and strong characters. Adding romance into this already intense mix feels like watering down what makes the show stand out. 'Landman' isn’t just about people; it’s about the raw, unforgiving world they’re in.

Why Cooper and Ariana's romance seems off in 'Landman'

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

The real heart of the show is its portrayal of life in the oil fields, the risks, the rough edges, and the complicated family dynamics. Cooper’s storyline is already powerful without a love interest. He’s trying to find his place in a brutal world, wrestling with his past, and trying to find where he fits. Ariana, dealing with her own losses, doesn’t need to be reduced to 'the girl' in Cooper’s story. She’s strong on her own.

By turning their relationship romantic, 'Landman' is risking shifting the focus away from its core themes. Instead of an action series that is set in Texas, it could become another show that throws in romance just because it can. This would be a disservice to both the characters and the viewers who appreciate the rawness Sheridan brings.

'Landman' needs to make the relationship between Cooper and Ariana more authentic

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Ariana and Cooper are both dealing with heavy personal losses, and their grief is a big part of who they are. For Ariana to suddenly move from mourning to a romance with Cooper would take away from the weight of her loss and make Cooper’s pain feel less important. It would turn their shared grief into a quick setup for a love story, which would hurt the depth of their characters. Instead, their connection should be about helping each other heal, letting them grow in a real, meaningful way that honors what they’ve been through.

Cooper and Ariana don’t need to fall in love to have a strong bond. Their friendship, built on respect and shared struggles, is already enough. Why not leave it at that? Their current relationship brings out the best in both of them without distracting from the bigger story. Sheridan is great at showing raw, emotional moments, the victories you fight hard for, and the losses that hit deep. That’s what 'Landman' should stick to: survival, resilience, and humanity, not a romance that doesn’t feel necessary.

'Landman' trailer

3 episodes of 'Landman' are now available to stream on Paramount+