Kody Brown loses more support as 'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Padron dumps him

'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Padron may have joined the growing list of Brown family members distancing themselves from Kody Brown

'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Padron seems to be following in the footsteps of her siblings, hinting at a growing distance from her father, Kody Brown, in a recent social media update. On Monday, November 18, Mykelti shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram story featuring her children, daughter Avalon and twin sons Ace and Archer, along with balloons gifted by her mother, Christine Brown, and her husband, David Woolley, for the kids' birthday.

In the video, Mykelti captioned it, "Thank you Oma, Papa & Truly." The choice to call David "Papa" may shed light on the strained relationship between Mykelti and Kody, especially as she seems to be growing closer to her stepfather. It's likely that the Brown family’s grandchildren refer to David as their grandfather or "Papa," particularly since Kody has been notably absent in his children’s lives.

The tension between Kody and his children has been building for years, but things escalated when Kody stated that grandparents can't always be a part of their grandchildren’s lives. Mykelti’s sister, Maddie Brush, criticized Kody for this remark, calling it an excuse, while Mykelti herself urged her father to take accountability for his actions. It seems that Kody has not attempted to repair his relationship with his older children since and may have cut ties with Mykelti and her family altogether.

'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Padron shares a heartwarming video on her Instagram story featuring her children, daughter Avalon and twin sons Ace and Archer (Instagram/@mykeltip)

'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Padron confirms she’s no longer "close" to Robyn Brown

Despite the 'Sister Wives' family's ongoing tension with Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, Mykelti had managed to stay on good terms with her, until recently. After the heartbreaking loss of Janelle Brown’s son, Garrison Brown, Mykelti took to her Patreon to address whether her relationship with Robyn had changed. She explained, “We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships. We don’t lie. To give you some insights. It’s true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Of lately it may seem as that has changed.”

In her post, Mykelti hinted that “things that happened during the recent funeral that are the reason” were contributing to their growing distance. However, she did not reveal any specifics, leaving fans wondering what caused the strain in their bond.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown and Mykelti Padron are no longer "close" (TLC)

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown admits he chose Robyn over his children

Interestingly, while Kody's actions have consistently shown that Robyn is his top priority, his words reflect the same sentiment. During an episode of 'Sister Wives', Kody admitted that he would always choose Robyn over his children, implying that his children cannot have him without her. However, this decision to prioritize Robyn has understandably strained his relationships with his children over the years, especially with those who have "no contact" with him, like Maddie Brush. Recently, Kody even called her a "gossip," further deepening the divide in their bond.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown admits his wife, Robyn Brown is his top priority (YouTube/@tlc)

Kody Brown says his children are "punishing" him

During the October 6 episode of 'Sister Wives', Kody stated, “They’re purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I did not commit.” He further insinuated, “I am only guilty of not falling madly in love with their mothers. Well, Madison actually called Janelle saying, ‘Dad said he didn't love you.’” While this drove a deeper wedge between him and his already strained relationships with Maddie and Mykelti, he also admitted that he would not apologize for his hurtful actions.