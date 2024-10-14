From eating placenta to breastfeeding each other's babies, 'Sister Wives' finally addresses the wild rumors

It's all been revealed.

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Mykelti Brown, a co-star of 'Sister Wives' Season 19, was expecting twins, but it was difficult for her to engage her shattered family in her birth plan. Mykelti gave birth to her twins with her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron on Season 19 of 'Sister Wives'.

The couple were excited to welcome their twins. Now after giving birth to twin boys, Mykelti is opening up about her postpartum experience, but not all of her family members agree with her version.

The most recent episode of the TLC show unveiled some of the Brown family's bizarre secrets surrounding childbirth, and like many viewers, we too were spellbound.

Mykelti’s got some thoughts on placentas... and spoiler, they don’t taste like carne asada! Don’t miss the story on #SisterWives, TONIGHT at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/5RTWgLf3ko — TLC Network (@TLC) October 13, 2024

Mykelti Brown's placenta entree

In the 'Sister Wives' episode that aired on October 13, Mykelti, Christine Brown's daughter, gave an explanation for her choice to eat her placenta following the birth of her twin sons, Ace and Archer. Mykelti tells Kody Brown and Robyn Brown that eating her placenta had been beneficial for her postpartum journey.

She declared in the episode: "I'm doing great," and Robyn concurred, saying that eating the placenta "helps like crazy" with postpartum depression. In addition, Mykelti stated that it assisted her in adjusting to life after giving birth to her first child, Avalon, now three years old.

On the Sunday show, she stated, "So far it's helped a lot," adding that this time she has been breaking down the placenta into capsule form (although with Avalon, she actually took a mouthful raw). To put it mildly, eating one's placenta after delivery is a contentious choice because there is constant discussion about the benefits and drawbacks.

Honestly, we could have gone without knowing that Mykelti ate a portion of her placenta. We could've also done without the visuals.

'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown (Instagram/@mykeltip)

Robyn Brown prides herself in kicking-off polarizing trend

Meri Brown is one of those who finds the concept of eating their own placenta repulsive and questions its efficacy. "No," Meri said during a confessional in the next episode, almost choking. "The whole placenta thing—no." Meri said that she had "heard people say it's really healthy", but she claims to be "disgusted by it." "It's pretty disgusting," she continued. "No, no—in no way shape or form."

Nevertheless, Christine, who at first found it "disgusting", expressed her hope that she might have give it a go. Christine said, "I wish so badly I would've known about eating your placenta—encapsulated placenta," adding that she would have done it "in a heartbeat".

However, Robyn seemed to be the most enthusiastic about the placenta-eating craze, saying that she and her children were the first to start the practice.

In her confessional, she stated, "It was something my midwife suggested to me, and I just thought I'd try it."

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown (Instagram/robyn_browns_nest)

'Sister Wives' unveils further divisive post-childbirth secrets

For some of Kody's other children, Meri was like a second mother until their extended-family broke apart. A long-standing rumor concerning polygamy was the topic of conversation during Kody's visit with daughter Mykelti and her newborn twins on the Sunday edition of 'Sister Wives'.

During a confessional, an off-camera producer questioned Christine: "So, there’s this rumor that in the church, a lot of the sister wives would sit around and breast-feed and swap kids around." Christine said that the tale was false.

It was a joke, she clarified. "That’s disgusting."

Meri had an alternative perspective. In an interview, she stated, "I actually breastfed one of our kids that was not my own child."

"And that was something that was kind of medically necessary at the time. But it wasn’t something that we did on a regular basis just for fun, just for kicks and giggles.”

During the episode on Sunday, Janelle Brown declared, "I've never breastfed another baby. I never had enough milk. I would’ve been hard-pressed to do that."

Robyn grudgingly acknowledged in a different confessional that the breastfeeding allegation was genuine. "Women would breast-feed each other’s babies in our culture. I’ve seen it plenty of times, absolutely," she said to the cameras.

She clarified that the practice wasn't similar to engaging in a game of "musical babies", saying instead that it was more driven by need and support from other women in the neighborhood who were encouraging one another with regards to their children.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown (Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 PM ET