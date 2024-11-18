Christine Brown and David Woolley’s romance may spark a new ‘Sister Wives’ spinoff

'Sister Wives' Season 19 is becoming a Christine Brown spin-off, with fans of Kody more focused on her and David Woolley

LEHI, UTAH: 'Sister Wives' Season 19 has a distinct vibe, particularly because of the recurring plots surrounding Christine Brown and David Woolley's relationship that detract from angry Kody Brown's screen time and give viewers the impression that the show has turned into a spin-off about Christine. Throughout Sister Wives, Kody has been navigating the complexities of his relationships with each of his wives. Christine was the first to leave, but Janelle and Meri Brown soon followed, leaving Kody and his surviving wife, Robyn Brown, alone. Although Kody's relationships have been intriguing, it's been more fascinating to see how Christine has moved on.

Christine’s budding relationship with David has been extensively documented in 'Sister Wives' Season 19. Fans have the added reassurance of knowing in advance that things work out, and for the first time in the show's history, one of the ladies in the multiple marriages is looking for a new companion. Viewers are letting themselves believe in the relationship because Christine and David's wedding special aired long before 'Sister Wives' Season 19 caught their meet-cute and presented him to the cameras. The relationship between Robyn and Kody, on the other hand, has been overly depressing, leaving fans wanting more of Christine.

'Sister Wives' viewers may want to see the early stages of Christine and David's relationship

Christine has successfully transformed her life, gaining a renewed sense of freedom over the past few seasons of 'Sister Wives'. After leaving Kody in 'Sister Wives' Season 17 and moving to Salt Lake City to be closer to her children, Christine realized she needed to make changes that would allow her to move forward in her life. After the breakup, she connected with herself and discovered who she was, trying her hardest to discover herself freshly and interestingly. When she was ready to start dating again, she met David right away.

While viewers of Sister Wives know that Christine and David are now happily married, 'Sister Wives' Season 19 takes a deeper look into the couple’s early days and weeks together. It has been energizing to see Christine in a new relationship with someone who is devoted to her, loving, and caring. It has been heartwarming to watch Christine be loved and get love in return, as opposed to witnessing her interactions with Kody, who showed little interest in her throughout the bulk of their marriage.

Kody and Robyn Brown's storyline already hurting 'Sister Wives'

On 'Sister Wives', Kody and Robyn are the only couples remaining from the original multiple marriages, but their drama has yet to meet expectations. After multiple marriages, Kody has been unable to comprehend or process his emotions and has blamed his ex-wives for his problems rather than accepting responsibility for them.

Viewers of 'Sister Wives' do not want to witness Kody's downward fall and his battle to be truthful about his relationship with Robyn, at least not while Christine is content and in love. Kody is on the program, but his tales haven't been fascinating.

TLC could bank on Christine and David's spin-off

Viewers of 'Sister Wives' have long pleaded for a spin-off that focused on Christine and Janelle, but it seems like the main series may be becoming just what they need. Although Kody, Robyn, and Meri have all been mentioned, Christine and David's relationship and Janelle's future have dominated many of the 'Sister Wives' stories.

Instead of listening to Kody repeat things that are no longer relevant, viewers of 'Sister Wives' would rather see the contented couple go on with their life and start their new chapter. 'Sister Wives' might easily turn into a show that focuses on Christine.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 PM ET.